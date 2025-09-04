Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, Timings in India, Sutak Rules, and Viewing Guide

Skywatchers in India and across the globe are set to witness one of the most remarkable celestial events of the decade — a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7-8, 2025. Popularly known as a Blood Moon, this phenomenon occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface and giving it a reddish glow.
This rare Chandra Grahan 2025 will be visible to over 7 billion people worldwide, spanning Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Oceania. For astronomy enthusiasts, photographers, and casual stargazers, the event promises an unforgettable spectacle.
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date and Visibility
Date: Sunday–Monday, September 7-8, 2025
Type: Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon)
Visible in: India, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania
Global Significance: One of the longest total lunar eclipses in recent history, lasting 82 minutes in totality and over 5 hours overall.
The phenomenon can be viewed safely with the naked eye — no telescopes, filters, or protective glasses are required.
Lunar Eclipse 2025 Timings in India (IST)
According to Drik Panchang and astronomical observatories, here are the exact timings of the eclipse phases in India:
Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 9:12 PM (Sep 7)
Partial Eclipse Begins: 10:09 PM (Sep 7)
Total Eclipse Begins (Blood Moon): 11:01 PM (Sep 7)
Maximum Eclipse: 11:41 PM (Sep 7)
Total Eclipse Ends: 12:22 AM (Sep 8)
Partial Eclipse Ends: 1:14 AM (Sep 8)
Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 2:11 AM (Sep 8)
Duration of Totality: 1 hour 21 minutes
Overall Duration: 5 hours 24 minutes
Sutak Rules and Significance in Hindu Tradition
In Hinduism, a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) holds religious and spiritual importance if the event is visible to the naked eye. The Sutak period, considered an inauspicious phase, begins 9 hours before the start of the umbral eclipse.
For Delhi (example city):
Sutak Begins: 12:19 PM (Sep 7)
Sutak Ends: 1:26 AM (Sep 8)
For children, elderly, and ill persons, Sutak begins later at 6:36 PM.
Common Sutak Practices
Avoid cooking, eating, or drinking during Sutak.
Refrain from performing auspicious activities.
Chanting mantras, meditating, or reading scriptures is encouraged.
Temples usually remain closed during Sutak and reopen after purification rituals once the eclipse ends.
Why This Eclipse is Historic
Most lunar eclipses are only partially visible or localized to specific regions. However, the September 2025 Blood Moon stands out because:
Nearly the entire global population will be able to witness it in full or partial phases.
With 82 minutes of totality, it is one of the longest total lunar eclipses of the decade.
The phenomenon offers scientists valuable data on Earth’s atmosphere, as the Moon’s red glow results from sunlight bending and filtering through atmospheric dust and particles.
How to Watch the Total Lunar Eclipse 2025
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye. However, a little preparation can make the experience more enjoyable:
Choose an open area with minimal light pollution for the clearest view.
Arrive early to watch the transition from the partial phase to totality.
Use binoculars or a telescope for a closer look at the Moon’s surface and its striking red hue.
Carry essentials like water, comfortable seating, and warm clothing if you plan to stay outdoors for long.
If skies are cloudy, tune into online live streams hosted by observatories and space agencies.
Tips for Photographing the Blood Moon
For photography enthusiasts, this eclipse offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity. To capture the best shots:
Mount your camera on a tripod for stability.
Use ISO 800–1600 to adjust for low light.
Experiment with exposure times to capture the Moon’s glowing red color.
Try including landscapes, monuments, or city skylines for creative compositions.
Capture multiple phases to document the eclipse progression.
Scientific and Cultural Importance
Astronomical Significance: Scientists will analyze the color variations of the Moon to study Earth’s atmosphere, dust levels, and pollutants.
Cultural Relevance: In Hindu tradition, Chandra Grahan is seen as a spiritually transformative time, encouraging reflection, fasting, and cleansing practices.
Global Moment: Beyond religion and science, this event unites people worldwide in a shared experience of awe and wonder.
The Total Lunar Eclipse of 2025, visible on the night of September 7-8, is not only a rare Blood Moon but also one of the most significant celestial events of the decade. With its long totality and nearly global visibility, this Chandra Grahan promises to captivate millions of people, blending astronomy, culture, and spirituality in one unforgettable night.
