LEO Expo 2024: Date and Time

It's a vibrant festival of commerce and culture. Since its inception in 2000, this annual event has consistently captivated participants and visitors alike, establishing itself as a cornerstone of the trade industry.

Guwahati, Assam will Celebrate its 24th spectacular year, the Leo Expo continues to be a dynamic platform where traders and manufacturers from across India and the globe converge to showcase their latest innovations. This year, the expo will return to Guwahati offering an unparalleled opportunity to explore a vast array of products at unbeatable prices.

With a strong commitment to fostering innovation, the Leo Expo provides a stage for businesses to thrive and connect with a diverse audience. From cutting-edge technology to traditional handicrafts, there's something for everyone at this exciting event.

Date and time of Leo Expo 2024

Event Name: 24th International LEO EXPO

Trade Days: To Be Announced

Venue: Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati, Assam (Not sure)

Organizer: Leo Advertising

Date: To be announced

Time: To be announced

Stall Specifications and Size

Leo Expo offers a range of stall sizes and configurations for participants at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre. Each stall includes one table and two chairs. The stalls are available in various sizes, with specific options for both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned areas.

Stall Pricing

Open Area (Non-AC): Rs 550 per sq.ft

Air-Conditioned Hall (1, 2, 3 & 4): Rs 1,200 per sq.ft (for double opening Octonorm stalls)

Prefabricated Finished Stall in Octanorm (Single Opening): Rs 1,000 per sq.ft

Additional Charges

Extra Power Consumption: Rs 125 per KW per day (as per State Government Power Tariff)

Extra Fittings: Charged separately



Participants are advised to insure their goods. An 18% GST will be applicable on stall rentals.

Participation Imposition

Sponsorship Opportunities

Title Sponsorship

Cooking Contest: Rs 1.00 lakh

Art Competition: Rs 1.00 lakh

Platinum Sponsorship: Rs 5.00 lakh

Administrative Office cum Open Air Stage

Diamond Sponsorship: Rs 4.00 lakh

Main Entrance Gate (50'x32') and Front Boundary Wall (one side)

Gold Sponsorship: Rs 2.5 lakh

Decorative Glow Sign Display (10 Nos.) in and around the main entrance

Silver Sponsorship: Rs 2.00 lakh

Welcome Gate (20'x14')

Kiosk on Light Post: Rs 15,000

50 Nos (Size 3'x2', Both sides) inside the fair premises

Ticket Counter (4 Nos): Rs 1.00 lakh

Display Inside the Event: Rs 1.00 lakh

Each Display Size: 3'x2'

Welcome Main Gate: R s 75,000

Entry Tickets: Rs 25,000 (each)

VIP & Complimentary Passes: Details to be provided

Note: All these information are from 2023, 2024 information yet to be updated. This information is provided to get an idea for how in general leo expo works.

Publicity and Promotions

Leo Expo is dedicated to maximizing exposure for its event. This year, the expo will also hopefully feature 100 hoardings across the North Eastern Region to attract participants from across India.

100 hoardings across the North Eastern Region

Print media advertisements

Banners

FM radio ads

Television commercials

Stores from different part of the world

Leo Expo has created an outstanding platform for the global market, boosting economic growth across various regions of India.

Last year stores from Dubai, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ghana did make an impact in the Indian market. In Guwahati last, they welcome stores from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal to a success for the market.

Beyond being a marketplace for cutting-edge products, the Leo Expo has a rich history of honoring exceptional local artists, sportspersons, and journalists for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

Entertainment of Leo Expo

LEO EXPO regularly invites actors from the entertainment industry to support local businesses. It’s a well-known event where artists and musicians love to perform, making it a big deal to be part of the expo. The event also keeps the public entertained with exciting performances and great food stalls, creating a standout experience for everyone.

Every year, LEO EXPO presents the LEO EXPO KRIRA SANMANN and LEO EXPO SANGBADIK SANMANN awards. The recipients are chosen by a panel of distinguished experts from various fields.

This year we are sure they will leave an amazing experience for the people and let's hope they announce the date soon, when it will be coming to Guwahati and have an amazing impact on the market.