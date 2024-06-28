List of T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup Winners

We're reviewing the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions from 2007 to 2024. The most recent tournament, held in 2022 in Australia, concluded with England emerging victorious over Pakistan in the final match on November 13th at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This victory crowned England as the champions of 2022. Here's a compiled list of all the past winners of the T20 World Cup.

History of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is held biennially, featuring teams from around the globe competing in the fast-paced T20 format. It has evolved into a prestigious tournament since its inception in 2007, showcasing exciting matches and unforgettable moments that captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide.



ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winners from 2007 to 2024

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has seen thrilling moments and fierce competition from 2007 to 2024. The latest edition in 2022, held in Australia, crowned England as champions after they defeated Pakistan in a gripping final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13th. Here’s a detailed look at the winners of each tournament:

2022 - England

England emerged victorious in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, securing their title by defeating Pakistan in the final. The journey to the championship included Pakistan's triumph over New Zealand in the first semifinal and England's dominant 10-wicket victory over India in the second semifinal.

2021 - Australia

In 2021, Australia clinched the T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand in a commanding final, winning by 8 wickets. Mitchell Marsh's stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award, contributing to Australia's successful campaign.

2016 - West Indies

The West Indies triumphed in the 2016 T20 World Cup, claiming their second title by defeating England in the final. This victory showcased their prowess in the shortest format of the game, with Carlos Brathwaite's heroics in the final over etching a memorable moment in T20 cricket history.

2014 - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka captured their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2014 by defeating India in the final. This achievement was highlighted by Kumar Sangakkara's leadership and crucial contributions throughout the tournament, solidifying Sri Lanka's status as a formidable T20 team.

2012 - West Indies

In 2012, the West Indies secured their first T20 World Cup trophy by defeating the host nation, Sri Lanka, in a thrilling final. Marlon Samuels' outstanding performance under pressure and Chris Gayle's explosive batting were pivotal in the West Indies' historic victory.

2010 - England

England made history in the 2010 T20 World Cup by becoming the first non-Asian team to win the tournament. Their victory over Australia in the final showcased Kevin Pietersen's brilliance, earning him the Player of the Series award for his exceptional contributions throughout the tournament.

2009 - Pakistan

Pakistan redeemed themselves in the 2009 T20 World Cup after being runners-up in the inaugural edition. They clinched the title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final, with Shahid Afridi's all-round performance playing a crucial role in Pakistan's triumph.

2007 - India

India made a spectacular debut in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final. MS Dhoni's captaincy and Yuvraj Singh's explosive batting were instrumental in India's path to glory, marking a memorable start to the T20 World Cup legacy.

List of T20 World Cup Champions: 2007-2024

Exploring the legacy of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions spans from 2007 to 2024. The latest event, hosted in Australia in 2022, saw England triumph over Pakistan in a thrilling final on November 13th at Melbourne Cricket Ground. This win marked England's crowning as champions of 2022.

Here's a comprehensive rundown of past winners in this exhilarating tournament's history:

