T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals: India vs England, Afghanistan vs South Africa

The T20 World Cup's semi-final lineup was cemented this Tuesday in a thrilling clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Amidst the electric atmosphere of the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent, Afghanistan clinched a heart-stopping 8-run victory over Bangladesh, propelling them into the esteemed company of India, England, and South Africa in the upcoming semi-finals.

With their skill, determination, and nerve-wracking performances, these four powerhouse teams now find themselves on the precipice of glory, merely two steps away from claiming the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals Venue Breakdown

Semi-Final 1 Venue: South Africa vs Afghanistan will battle it out at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Semi-Final 2 Venue: The clash between India and England will unfold at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Time and Dare for T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals: India vs England

The anticipation mounts as the T20 World Cup semi-finals loom large on the cricketing horizon, slated for Thursday, June 27th. Fans worldwide await with bated breath as the top teams battle it out in the ultimate showdown for a coveted spot in the finals.

Semi-Final 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan at 6:00 AM IST.

Semi-Final 2: India vs England at 8:00 PM IST.

T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

