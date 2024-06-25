T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals: India vs England, Afghanistan vs South Africa

The T20 World Cup's semi-final lineup was cemented this Tuesday in a thrilling clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Amidst the electric atmosphere of the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent, Afghanistan clinched a heart-stopping 8-run victory over Bangladesh, propelling them into the esteemed company of India, England, and South Africa in the upcoming semi-finals.
With their skill, determination, and nerve-wracking performances, these four powerhouse teams now find themselves on the precipice of glory, merely two steps away from claiming the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.
T20 World Cup Semi-Finals Venue Breakdown
Semi-Final 1 Venue: South Africa vs Afghanistan will battle it out at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.
Semi-Final 2 Venue: The clash between India and England will unfold at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Time and Dare for T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals: India vs England
The anticipation mounts as the T20 World Cup semi-finals loom large on the cricketing horizon, slated for Thursday, June 27th. Fans worldwide await with bated breath as the top teams battle it out in the ultimate showdown for a coveted spot in the finals.
Semi-Final 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan at 6:00 AM IST.
Semi-Final 2: India vs England at 8:00 PM IST.
T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule
Catch the Action: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast and Streaming
Indian fans can tune in to the for live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals and final.
Don't miss out! Stream the crucial semi-finals and final for free on the \ app in India.
2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights
South Africa beats the USA by 18 runs.
England defeats West Indies by 8 wickets.
India wins against Afghanistan by 47 runs.
Australia triumphs over Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS method).
South Africa edges out England by 7 runs.
West Indies wins against the USA by 9 wickets.
India prevails over Bangladesh by 50 runs.
Afghanistan defeats Australia by 21 runs.
England qualifies for the semi-finals; the USA gets eliminated after a loss against England.
South Africa secures a semi-final spot by beating West Indies by 3 wickets.
India confirms their semi-final berth with a 24-run victory over Australia.
Afghanistan secures the last semi-final spot with an 8-run win over Bangladesh in a reduced match.