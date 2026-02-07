Lunar Eclipse 2026 in India: Date, Time, Visibility, Sutak Kaal and Religious Guidelines

The first lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2026 is set to occur on Tuesday, March 3, coinciding with Phalguna Purnima and the ritual of Holika Dahan. This celestial event holds both astronomical and religious significance, as it will be visible in several parts of India, making the observance of Sutak Kaal applicable.
Here is a detailed guide covering the lunar eclipse date and timing, visibility across Indian cities, Sutak duration, dos and don’ts, and what to do after the eclipse ends.
Lunar Eclipse 2026 Date and Astronomical Significance
The March 3, 2026, event will be apartial lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon during a full moon day.
Since this eclipse coincides with Phalguna Purnima, it carries added importance in Hindu tradition, especially as Holika Dahan also falls on the same day.
Lunar Eclipse 2026 Timing in India
Below are the key timings for the first lunar eclipse of 2026 (IST):
|Eclipse Phase
|Time
|Penumbral Eclipse Begins
|02:16 PM
|Partial Eclipse Begins (Umbra)
|03:21 PM
|Total Phase Begins
|04:35 PM
|Maximum Eclipse
|05:04 PM
|Total Phase Ends
|05:33 PM
|Partial Eclipse Ends
|06:46 PM
|Penumbral Eclipse Ends
|07:52 PM
The eclipse will last for several hours, though visibility will vary by location.
Will the Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India?
Yes, thelunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, will be visible in India, though the extent and duration will differ across regions.
Cities With Clear or Prominent Visibility
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Manipur
Mizoram
Nagaland
Guwahati
Aizawl
Cities With Partial or Brief Visibility
Delhi
Jaipur
Mumbai
Bengaluru
Chennai
Lucknow
Lunar Eclipse Visibility in Delhi
In New Delhi, the eclipse will coincide with moonrise, making it a brief but notable event.
|Event
|Time
|Moonrise & Eclipse Begins
|06:26 PM
|Eclipse Ends
|06:46 PM
|Visible Duration
|~20 minutes
Sutak Kaal Timings for Lunar Eclipse 2026
Since the eclipse will be visible in India during the umbral phase, Sutak Kaal will be observed.
Sutak Begins: 09:39 AM, March 3, 2026
Sutak Ends: 06:46 PM, March 3, 2026
For children, elderly people, and the unwell, restrictions are considered relaxed. For them, Sutak is generally observed from the start of the eclipse at 03:28 PM.
Dos and Don’ts During Sutak Kaal
Activities to Avoid During Sutak
Avoid eating once Sutak begins
Do not perform religious rituals or auspicious ceremonies
Pregnant women are advised not to step outside
Avoid starting new ventures or sacred activities
Practices Allowed During Sutak
Meditation and silent prayer
Mental chanting of mantras
Quiet reflection and spiritual reading
Cover cooked food with tulsi leaves to reduce negative effects
What to Do After the Lunar Eclipse Ends
Once the eclipse concludes, devotees traditionally follow these steps:
Take a cleansing bath
Prepare fresh food
Resume daily activities
Temples reopen after purification rituals
These practices symbolise purification and renewal after the eclipse period.
Religious Importance of Chandra Grahan in Hinduism
In Hindu belief, eclipses are spiritually sensitive periods. Religious rules are applicable only if the eclipse is visible to the naked eye in a particular location. If the eclipse is not visible in a city, Sutak rules generally do not apply there.
However, if visibility exists but is obstructed due to clouds or weather conditions, religious observances are still considered valid.
Why the March 3, 2026 Lunar Eclipse Is Special
Occurs on Phalguna Purnima
Coincides with Holika Dahan
Visible in multiple Indian regions
Features a strong eclipse magnitude
Blends astronomical observation with cultural and religious traditions
The first lunar eclipse of 2026, occurring on March 3, is a significant celestial and spiritual event for India. With partial visibility across several cities and the observance of Sutak Kaal, the eclipse holds importance for skywatchers as well as followers of Hindu traditions. By understanding the timings, visibility, and rituals, devotees and observers can prepare respectfully and mindfully for this rare cosmic phenomenon.
Also Read:
Lunar Eclipse September 7, 2025: Will the U.S. See the Rare 82-Minute Blood Moon?
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, Timings in India, Sutak Rules, and Viewing Guid