Lunar Eclipse 2026 in India: Date, Time, Visibility, Sutak Kaal and Religious Guidelines

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place on Tuesday, March 3, coinciding with Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan. This partial lunar eclipse will be visible in several parts of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and northeastern states

PratidinTime News Desk
Lunar Eclipse 2026

The first lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2026 is set to occur on Tuesday, March 3, coinciding with Phalguna Purnima and the ritual of Holika Dahan. This celestial event holds both astronomical and religious significance, as it will be visible in several parts of India, making the observance of Sutak Kaal applicable.

Here is a detailed guide covering the lunar eclipse date and timing, visibility across Indian cities, Sutak duration, dos and don’ts, and what to do after the eclipse ends.

Lunar Eclipse 2026 Date and Astronomical Significance

The March 3, 2026, event will be apartial lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon during a full moon day.

Since this eclipse coincides with Phalguna Purnima, it carries added importance in Hindu tradition, especially as Holika Dahan also falls on the same day.

Lunar Eclipse 2026 Timing in India

Below are the key timings for the first lunar eclipse of 2026 (IST):

Eclipse PhaseTime
Penumbral Eclipse Begins02:16 PM
Partial Eclipse Begins (Umbra)03:21 PM
Total Phase Begins04:35 PM
Maximum Eclipse05:04 PM
Total Phase Ends05:33 PM
Partial Eclipse Ends06:46 PM
Penumbral Eclipse Ends07:52 PM

The eclipse will last for several hours, though visibility will vary by location.

Will the Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

Yes, thelunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, will be visible in India, though the extent and duration will differ across regions.

Cities With Clear or Prominent Visibility

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram

  • Nagaland

  • Guwahati

  • Aizawl

Cities With Partial or Brief Visibility

  • Delhi

  • Jaipur

  • Mumbai

  • Bengaluru

  • Chennai

  • Lucknow

Lunar Eclipse Visibility in Delhi

In New Delhi, the eclipse will coincide with moonrise, making it a brief but notable event.

EventTime
Moonrise & Eclipse Begins06:26 PM
Eclipse Ends06:46 PM
Visible Duration~20 minutes

Sutak Kaal Timings for Lunar Eclipse 2026

Since the eclipse will be visible in India during the umbral phase, Sutak Kaal will be observed.

  • Sutak Begins: 09:39 AM, March 3, 2026

  • Sutak Ends: 06:46 PM, March 3, 2026

For children, elderly people, and the unwell, restrictions are considered relaxed. For them, Sutak is generally observed from the start of the eclipse at 03:28 PM.

Dos and Don’ts During Sutak Kaal

Activities to Avoid During Sutak

  • Avoid eating once Sutak begins

  • Do not perform religious rituals or auspicious ceremonies

  • Pregnant women are advised not to step outside

  • Avoid starting new ventures or sacred activities

Practices Allowed During Sutak

  • Meditation and silent prayer

  • Mental chanting of mantras

  • Quiet reflection and spiritual reading

  • Cover cooked food with tulsi leaves to reduce negative effects

What to Do After the Lunar Eclipse Ends

Once the eclipse concludes, devotees traditionally follow these steps:

  • Take a cleansing bath

  • Prepare fresh food

  • Resume daily activities

  • Temples reopen after purification rituals

These practices symbolise purification and renewal after the eclipse period.

Religious Importance of Chandra Grahan in Hinduism

In Hindu belief, eclipses are spiritually sensitive periods. Religious rules are applicable only if the eclipse is visible to the naked eye in a particular location. If the eclipse is not visible in a city, Sutak rules generally do not apply there.

However, if visibility exists but is obstructed due to clouds or weather conditions, religious observances are still considered valid.

Why the March 3, 2026 Lunar Eclipse Is Special

  • Occurs on Phalguna Purnima

  • Coincides with Holika Dahan

  • Visible in multiple Indian regions

  • Features a strong eclipse magnitude

  • Blends astronomical observation with cultural and religious traditions

The first lunar eclipse of 2026, occurring on March 3, is a significant celestial and spiritual event for India. With partial visibility across several cities and the observance of Sutak Kaal, the eclipse holds importance for skywatchers as well as followers of Hindu traditions. By understanding the timings, visibility, and rituals, devotees and observers can prepare respectfully and mindfully for this rare cosmic phenomenon.

