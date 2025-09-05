Mahalaya Amavasya 2025: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals and Sacred Temples

Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Pitru Paksha Amavasya, is one of the most sacred occasions in the Hindu calendar. It is a day dedicated to remembering and honoring our ancestors through Tarpanam (ancestral offerings), prayers, and charitable acts. Falling at the end of Mahalaya Paksha (Pitru Paksha), this Amavasya holds immense spiritual value as it is believed that the souls of ancestors descend to Earth during this period to bless their descendants.
Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 Date and Time
Mahalaya Paksha Begins: Monday, September 8, 2025
Mahalaya Amavasya Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
Amavasya Tithi Begins: September 21, 2025, at 1:02 AM
Amavasya Tithi Ends: September 22, 2025, at 1:42 AM
This special new moon falls in the Tamil month of Puratasi (September–October).
Mythological Story of Mahalaya Amavasya
The significance of Mahalaya Amavasya is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. In the Mahabharata, after Karna’s death in the Kurukshetra war, his soul reached the divine realm where Yama, the god of death, revealed that his ancestors were suffering due to incomplete rituals. Karna, full of compassion, requested to return to Earth to perform the required rites.
Moved by his devotion, Yama allowed Karna to return temporarily. During this period, he performed the necessary shraddha and tarpanam rituals to ensure peace for his ancestors’ souls. This story highlights the importance of fulfilling ancestral duties and offering respect to forefathers.
Significance of Mahalaya Amavasya
Mahalaya Amavasya is considered the most auspicious day of Pitru Paksha for offering shraddha and tarpanam. It is believed that:
Ancestors’ souls visit Earth during this time to receive offerings.
Performing tarpanam and shraddha on this day satisfies them and brings blessings of good health, prosperity, and protection.
Even if one has missed performing rituals on other tithis during Pitru Paksha, performing them on Mahalaya Amavasya is considered equally fruitful.
Offering gratitude to ancestors helps remove Pitru Dosha (ancestral karmic imbalance) and ensures peace and progress in the family.
Rituals of Mahalaya Amavasya
Preparation: Clean the home a day before and prepare for the rituals.
Fasting & Tarpanam: Devotees observe a partial or full fast and perform tarpanam rituals by offering water, sesame seeds, and food to ancestors.
Offering Food to Crows: It is customary to serve prepared food to a crow, symbolizing the ancestors. Once the crow eats, the family shares the meal.
Temple Visit: Many visit temples to seek blessings and perform shraddha.
Charity: Donating food, clothes, and essentials to the needy is considered highly virtuous. Feeding animals like cows, dogs, and birds is also an integral part of the ritual.
Lighting a Lamp: In the evening, lighting a diya in the south direction is believed to guide ancestral souls towards liberation.
Temples in Tamil Nadu for Performing Tarpanam
Performing tarpanam in sacred temples is considered especially auspicious. Some prominent temples in Tamil Nadu include:
Rameswaram
Arasar-Koil Sundara Mahalakshmi Temple
Thiruvallur – Arulmigu Veeraraghava Perumal Temple
Thiruvanmiyur – Marundeeswarar Temple
Thila Tarpanapuri
Additionally, sacred sites such as Kasi (Varanasi), Gaya, Ujjain, Innambur, Theerthandapuram, Kekkarai, and Thila Tarpanapuri are renowned for their spiritual importance. Performing tarpanam at least once in these holy locations is believed to bring immense blessings and liberation to departed souls.
Mahalaya Amavasya 2024 Recap
In 2024, Mahalaya Amavasya was observed on October 2. The Amavasya Tithi began on October 1, 2024, at 9:38 PM and ended on October 2 at 12:19 PM. The day was marked with Kutup Muhurat, Rohina Muhurat, and Aparahna Kaal timings for performing shraddha. Devotees followed the same rituals—offering water, food, and prayers to ancestors.
Mahalaya Amavasya is a day of devotion, gratitude, and connection with one’s lineage. Performing tarpanam and shraddha rituals not only ensures peace for departed ancestors but also invites prosperity, protection, and spiritual progress for the living. Whether performed at home, in temples, or at sacred sites like Gaya and Rameswaram, this ritual bridges the bond between past and present generations.
