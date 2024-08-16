Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024

The highly anticipated third edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20 is set to kick off on August 15 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This year's tournament is bound to deliver an exhilarating month of cricket as six competitive teams vie for the prestigious title.

Tournament Overview

Organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 promises a dynamic and action-packed series. The competition will feature a double round-robin format, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals. The tournament will culminate with the final match scheduled for September 1.

Defending champions, the Hubli Tigers, will be aiming to retain their title. However, the other teams, including Gulbarga Mystics, Bengaluru Blasters, Mysore Warriors, Mangalore Dragons, and Shivamogga Lions, are eager to challenge their dominance. All 33 matches will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, ensuring a centralized and thrilling experience for fans.

Complete Match Schedule

August 15, Thursday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics – 3:00 pm

Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors – 7:00 pm

August 16, Friday

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers – 3:00 pm

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors – 7:00 pm

August 17, Saturday

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons – 3:00 pm

Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers – 7:00 p

August 18, Sunday

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors – 3:00 pm

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions – 7:00 pm

August 19, Monday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers – 3:00 pm

Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons – 7:00 pm

August 20, Tuesday

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers – 3:00 pm

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons – 7:00 pm

August 21, Wednesday

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions – 3:00 pm

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers – 7:00 pm

August 22, Thursday

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions – 3:00 pm

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons – 7:00 pm

August 23, Friday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers – 3:00 pm

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7:00 pm

August 24, Saturday

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors – 3:00 pm

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers – 7:00 pm

August 25, Sunday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors – 3:00 pm

Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions – 7:00 pm

August 26, Monday

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers – 3:00 pm

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7:00 pm

August 27, Tuesday

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions – 3:00 pm

Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors – 7:00 pm

August 28, Wednesday

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors – 3:00 pm

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions – 7:00 pm

August 29, Thursday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons – 3:00 pm

Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers – 7:00 pm

August 30, Friday

Semifinal 1 – 7:00 pm

August 31, Saturday

Semifinal 2 – 7:00 pm

September 1, Monday

Final – 7:00 pm

Broadcast and Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Kannada. For those who prefer to stream online, the FanCode app and website will provide live coverage.

Tournament Highlights

The Maharaja Trophy T20 has grown in prominence since its inception in 2009. Initially known as the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), the tournament has become a celebrated fixture in domestic T20 cricket. Past winners include Provident Bangalore (2009/10), Mangalore United (2010/11), Mysore Warriors (2014/15), and most recently, the Hubli Tigers (2023/24).

This season will continue with the franchise-based model, allowing teams to retain players from previous seasons and conduct a player auction featuring a pool of over 700 cricketers.

The participating teams for 2024 are:

Hubli Tigers (Defending Champions)

Gulbarga Mystics

Bengaluru Blasters

Mysore Warriors

Mangalore Dragons

Shivamogga Lions

As the tournament progresses, fans can look forward to intense matches and high-quality cricket. The Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 is set to be a thrilling display of talent and competition.