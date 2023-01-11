RLWL: Remote Location Waiting List – Know Train Ticket Types & Confirmation Chances

The typical user may find it difficult to understand what TQWL or RLWL is or what PQWL means due to the complexity of these technical terms. In the case of intercity trains, there is a designated waiting list quota known as the Remote Location Waiting List (RLWL). When a ticket has the letters "RLWL" on it, it means that it can be used between two intermediate stations, which are usually the most important cities along the route. If you take a train from Point A to Point B, and that train crosses Point C in the middle, Point C is considered a distant station because of its distance from the main rail lines.
Priority is given to RLWL tickets separately, and the number of seats available at each station determines how likely you are to get a confirmation for an RLWL ticket. Only when a passenger at a distant location cancels their ticket will RLWL seats be made available. Some outlying areas start making their own chart two to three hours before the train is scheduled to leave. The likelihood of an RLWL being confirmed is quite low. Once the chart is made, if there are still RLWL tickets on the waitlist, they are canceled right away and a refund is given.
When purchasing a ticket, you can, however, check the likelihood of receiving a confirmation at the IRCTC website. You can also download the IRCTC app for mobile devices to get more information.
The Indian Railways begins accepting advance reservations for tickets 120 days prior to the departure date. Both online and offline reservations for tickets are available at www.irctc.co.in and through the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) at railway stations.
The online ticket can once again be an i-ticket that is sent to the passenger by courier or an e-ticket whose printout must be displayed during the trip. Each ticket has a unique 10-digit PNR (Passenger Name Record) number that must be used in all communications about the ticket or trip.
The ticket also shows other trip details, such as the train number, departure date, travel class, starting and ending points, ticket status, berthing information for confirmed tickets, passenger information, etc. A single ticket can accommodate up to six people.
However, just because you have a ticket doesn't mean your trip is confirmed; it all depends on how your ticket is doing. The ticket's status can be waiting (WL), reserved (RAC; half berth), or confirmed (FB); full berth.