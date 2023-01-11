RLWL: Remote Location Waiting List – Know Train Ticket Types & Confirmation Chances

What confirms your trip for sure?

The Indian Railways begins accepting advance reservations for tickets 120 days prior to the departure date. Both online and offline reservations for tickets are available at www.irctc.co.in and through the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) at railway stations.

The online ticket can once again be an i-ticket that is sent to the passenger by courier or an e-ticket whose printout must be displayed during the trip. Each ticket has a unique 10-digit PNR (Passenger Name Record) number that must be used in all communications about the ticket or trip.

The ticket also shows other trip details, such as the train number, departure date, travel class, starting and ending points, ticket status, berthing information for confirmed tickets, passenger information, etc. A single ticket can accommodate up to six people.

However, just because you have a ticket doesn't mean your trip is confirmed; it all depends on how your ticket is doing. The ticket's status can be waiting (WL), reserved (RAC; half berth), or confirmed (FB); full berth.