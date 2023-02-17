Mahashivratri 2023: Find all the Timings Details and Puja Samagri List

Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival that is observed annually in remembrance of Lord Shiva, one of the most revered gods in Hindu mythology. The festival is held on the fourteenth new moon night of the Hindu month of Phalguna or Maagha, which typically falls in February or March.

Shivratri is a day set aside for prayer, fasting, and meditation, and it is thought that celebrating the festival with devotion and a pure heart can bring blessings and good fortune. On this day, worshippers pray to Lord Shiva and carry out special rituals, such as chanting mantras, pouring milk on the Shiva Linga, and ingesting bhang, a cannabis-based traditional Indian beverage.