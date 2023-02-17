Mahashivratri 2023: Find all the Timings Details and Puja Samagri List

Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival that is observed annually in remembrance of Lord Shiva, one of the most revered gods in Hindu mythology. The festival is held on the fourteenth new moon night of the Hindu month of Phalguna or Maagha, which typically falls in February or March.
Shivratri is a day set aside for prayer, fasting, and meditation, and it is thought that celebrating the festival with devotion and a pure heart can bring blessings and good fortune. On this day, worshippers pray to Lord Shiva and carry out special rituals, such as chanting mantras, pouring milk on the Shiva Linga, and ingesting bhang, a cannabis-based traditional Indian beverage.
Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 06:13 PM to 09:24 PM
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time: 09:24 PM to 12:35 AM, Feb 19
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time: 12:35 AM to 03:46 AM, Feb 19
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time: 03:46 AM to 06:56 AM, Feb 19
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 08:02 PM on Feb 18, 2023
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 04:18 PM on Feb 19, 2023
Milk, water, and bel leaves: These are for bathing the Shivalingam. It is the epitome of soul purification.
Vermilion: For applying to the Shivalingam.
Fruits: Various fruits are donated during worship to symbolize the gratification of wishes and longevity
Incense sticks: Burning incense sticks signify prosperity
Betel leaves: Offering Betel leaves indicates the satisfaction of earthly desires
Diya/Earthen lamps: Lighting diyas represents the acquisition of wisdom and knowledge.
Vibhuti: Vibhuti, also known as Bhasm, is sacred ash made of dried cow dung.
Other items for the puja include flowers, rose water, yogurt, ghee, honey, sugar, water, and sandalwood.