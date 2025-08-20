Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Date, Rituals and Its Role in Paryushan

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most sacred festivals in Jainism, commemorating the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara. Revered as a spiritual teacher and reformer, Lord Mahavira’s life was devoted to the principles of ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and anuvrat (small vows).
In 2025, Mahavir Jayanti was observed earlier in the year, but its teachings hold a special connection with Paryushan, the annual Jain festival of fasting, forgiveness, and self-purification that falls in August.
Mahavir Jayanti 2025 Date and Timings
Date of Mahavir Jayanti: April 10, 2025
Trayodashi Tithi Begins: April 9, 2025 – 10:55 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: April 11, 2025 – 01:00 AM
This marked the 2623rd birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, who was born in 599 BCE (according to Śvetāmbara tradition) in Kundalpur, Bihar, to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. Some Digambara texts, however, place his birth in 615 BCE.
Significance of Mahavir Jayanti
Mahavir Jayanti is more than a commemoration of birth — it is a spiritual reminder to live a life rooted in compassion, discipline, and detachment from worldly desires.
Lord Mahavira renounced his royal comforts at the age of 30.
He practiced 12 years of deep meditation and penance, eventually attaining Keval Gyan (absolute knowledge).
His teachings became the foundation of Jain Dharma, guiding millions towards peace, harmony, and inner liberation.
Rituals of Mahavir Jayanti
The festival is celebrated with devotion and simplicity across Jain communities. Major rituals include:
Snatra Puja – Devotees wake early, take a holy bath, and perform abhishek (ceremonial bath) of Lord Mahavira’s idol with water, milk, and sandalwood.
Decorating Idols & Temples – Jain temples are adorned with flowers, flags, and lights.
Offerings & Naivedya – Fruits, sweets, and satvik (pure vegetarian) food without onion or garlic are offered.
Chariot Processions – Idols of Lord Mahavira are taken out in grand rath yatras with devotional singing.
Charity (Dana) – Devotees donate food, clothes, and essentials to the poor and needy.
Fasting & Prayers – Many observe strict fasts, spend time reciting scriptures, and listen to discourses on Mahavira’s philosophy.
Mahavir Jayanti and Paryushan 2025
Though Mahavir Jayanti was celebrated in April, its essence beautifully extends into Paryushan, observed this year from August 21 to August 28, 2025.
Paryushan is the holiest period in Jainism, dedicated to fasting, self-discipline, meditation, and seeking forgiveness.
The spirit of Mahavir Jayanti — centered on compassion, truth, and renunciation — becomes a guiding force during Paryushan.
The practice of “Micchami Dukkadam”, where devotees seek forgiveness for any harm caused knowingly or unknowingly, echoes Lord Mahavira’s principle of universal love and non-violence.
In this way, Mahavir Jayanti and Paryushan are spiritually interconnected — one marks his divine birth, and the other embodies living his teachings in daily practice.
Teachings of Lord Mahavira
Lord Mahavira’s timeless philosophy continues to inspire not only Jains but people across the world. His five core principles include:
Ahimsa (Non-Violence): Absolute respect for all living beings.
Satya (Truth): Always speaking and living in truth.
Asteya (Non-Stealing): Not taking anything that is not freely given.
Brahmacharya (Chastity): Practicing self-control and celibacy.
Aparigraha (Non-Possessiveness): Detachment from material possessions and desires.
Mahavir Jayanti 2025 was celebrated on April 10, but its teachings of peace, truth, and compassion echo throughout the year, especially during Paryushan (August 21–28, 2025). Together, these occasions remind devotees to embrace simplicity, forgiveness, and non-violence in thought, word, and action.
As Jains greet each other with “Micchami Dukkadam”, the spirit of Mahavir Jayanti truly comes alive — fostering harmony, forgiveness, and universal love.
