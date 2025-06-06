Mahua Moitra’s married to Pinaki Misra: Career, Net Worth, and Personal Life Explained

Mahua Mitra, Trinamool Congress MP, got married to BJD leader Pinaki Misra secretly in Germany on May 3rd, 2025. This news became the talk of the political world, and photographs were going viral of Moitra wearing gold Jewellery and smiling photographs of her were published by the Telegraph India. However, neither of them didn't confirmed any news regarding their marriage or gave any official statement.

The ceremony took place in Germany and remained undisclosed until now. Even senior leaders from both the Trinamool Congress and the BJD have claimed they were unaware of the event. The nature of the ceremony and the secrecy surrounding it have left party insiders surprised.

Firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra, known for her sharp critiques in Parliament, has made headlines for a very different reason—her recent wedding to senior BJD leader Pinaki Misra. The private ceremony reportedly took place in Germany on May 3. Although the couple initially kept the event under wraps, photographs of the pair surfaced online, prompting Moitra to acknowledge the public on social media.

“Thank you, everyone, for the love and good wishes!! So grateful,” Moitra posted on X, sharing a photograph of her and Misra cutting a cake.

Who Is Pinaki Misra?

Pinaki Misra, now 65, is an accomplished politician and a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India. Born in 1959, he boasts an impressive academic background with a BA (Hons) in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and an LLB from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

Political Journey

Misra first entered Parliament in 1996, winning the Puri seat in Odisha by defeating then-Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy. Over the years, he solidified his presence in national politics, getting re-elected in 2009, 2014, and 2019. However, he lost his seat in the 2024 general elections.

Throughout his political career, Misra served on several key committees, including:

Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs

Subordinate Legislation Committee

Civil Aviation Committee

His parliamentary style is often described as calm, measured, and deeply informed.

Mahua Moitra’s Financial Profile

According to her 2024 election affidavit, Mahua Moitra declared:

Annual income: ₹12.07 lakh

Gold holdings: ₹9.41 lakh

Silver set: ₹2.73 lakh

Bank account: Over ₹5 lakh in London’s NatWest Bank

Fixed deposits: ₹1.78 crore in private banks

Pinaki Misra’s Net Worth: A Look at His Wealth Growth

Pinaki Misra’s financial standing has seen a sharp rise over the years. According to public election affidavits:

2004: Declared assets worth ₹20 crore

2009: Assets grew to ₹29 crore

2014: Surged to ₹137 crore

Legal Career

Beyond politics, Misra is a highly respected Senior Advocate. His parallel career in law has significantly contributed to his wealth and reputation.

Pinaki Misra’s Personal Life

Before his marriage to Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra was married to Sangita Misra. The couple, married on January 16, 1984, has two children—a son and a daughter. Moitra is now his second wife.

Mahua Moitra’s Personal Background

Mahua Moitra, a two-time MP representing Krishnanagar in West Bengal, began her career in investment banking before transitioning to politics. Known for her fiery oratory and incisive parliamentary interventions, Moitra has cultivated a significant following both inside and outside political circles.

Her previous relationships include a marriage to Danish financier Lars Brorson, which ended in divorce. Later, she was in a public relationship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, which became controversial in 2023.

His income streams include his legal practice and earnings from parliamentary committee memberships.

Germany Wedding: Why So Much Interest?

The couple’s decision to marry in Germany added an extra layer of intrigue. Media reports suggest that a modest destination wedding in Germany can cost anywhere between ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore, depending on the venue, guest list, and arrangements.

Conclusion

The marriage of Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra marks a new chapter in both their personal lives. While their professional paths—one marked by fiery debates, the other by calm legal reasoning—have often been in the public eye, their relationship remained largely private until now.

As the newlyweds embark on this new journey, political observers will be keen to see if and how this union influences their future roles in Indian politics.

