Makar Sankranti 2023: Date, History, Significance, Rituals

Significance and rituals related to Makar Festival

On this joyous occasion, people worship the goddess Sankranthi. In addition, people traditionally bathe in the Ganga or Yamuna rivers, pray to the God Sun, and wish for good health and wealth. They also give out money, clothes, grains (rice), jaggery, laddoos (both sesame and puffed rice), and lentils to those in need. Legend has it that Sankranti defeated Sankarasur, a demonic figure central to Hindu mythology. On the day after Makar Sankranti, people celebrate with a holiday known as Karidin or Kinkrant. And on this day, the demon Kinkarasur was killed by Devi. Additionally, it's said that flying kites in the crisp wind on this day brings luck.



Do’s and don’ts on Makar Sankranti

Maintain a sattvic diet and stay away from onions and garlic. To get rid of all the negativity in your life, don't forget to take a shower or a holy dip in the river. Donate money, food, and clothing to the less fortunate. Additionally, reciting the Gayatri Mantra on this day is thought to bring good fortune, according to the auspicious Puranas.

Foods to eat on Makar Sankranti

Following the holy bath on this day, people in some East and North regions eat laddoos made with black or white sesame seeds and flattened rice that has been soaked in curd, jaggery, or sugar. In addition, a variety of fritters and khichdi are cooked and eaten on this day.