Marriage Certificate: Everything you need to know

The Indian Supreme Court has underscored the significance of obtaining a marriage license and registering the marriage, deeming it essential and of utmost importance. Not only does marriage registration render a marriage legally binding, but it also affords couples access to various government programs and benefits, along with the ability to apply for crucial documents. Both online and offline marriage registration options are available to individuals who visit their local registrar's office.

Definition of Marriage certificate

A marriage certificate is a legal document issued to a couple after they are married. This certificate serves as official proof of their marital status and is typically issued by the officiant who presided over the marriage ceremony. Once the legal process of marriage registration is completed, the couple receives the marriage license, which is the official document confirming their marriage.

Apply for Registration of Marriage Certificate

Marriage registration became mandatory in India following a ruling by the Supreme Court in 2006. Indian citizens can register their marriage through two methods:

Online Marriage Certificate Registration

Here are the steps to register a marriage online:

1. Visit the official website of the concerned state government.

2. Locate the marriage registration form on the website.

3. Fill in the required details accurately in the form.

4. Submit the completed form online.

After submission, the marriage registrar will schedule an appointment for the applicants to visit the registrar's office. During the appointment, applicants must bring the completed form along with original documents for verification.

For offline marriage certificate registration, Indian citizens have two options

1. Through the Marriage Registrar Office (MRO):

Marriage registrars, appointed by local government bodies, are responsible for maintaining records of births, adoptions, divorces, and marriages. Applicants must visit the registrar's office with all necessary documents and completed forms for registration.

2. Through the Sub-Divisional Officer:

Sub-divisional officers, appointed by the state government, also maintain records of births, deaths, marriages, and divorces. They are authorized to grant marriage licenses in addition to performing various administrative tasks and law enforcement duties. Applicants can approach the sub-divisional officer for marriage registration.

To register a marriage in India, the following documents are typically required

1. Original Marriage Certificate

2. Divorce Certificate (if applicable)

3. Death Certificate (if applicable)

4. Birth Certificate

5. PAN Card

6. Aadhar Card

7. Copy of Passport

8. Driving License

9. Photo Identity Card

10. Voter ID Card

11. Property Documents

12. Income Tax Return

13. Utility Bills:

- Telephone Bill

- Mobile Phone Bill

- Water Bill

- Electricity Bill

- Landline Bill

These documents may vary depending on the specific requirements of the registrar's office or jurisdiction. It's advisable to check with the local authorities for the exact list of documents needed for marriage registration.

Reasons Why Register Marriage in India is Important

Registering a marriage in India is important for various reasons, as it serves as a legal document that facilitates several official and government activities. Here are some key reasons why registering a marriage is important:

1. Filing Tax Returns: A marriage certificate is often required for filing joint tax returns and availing tax benefits available to married couples.

2. Applying for a Visa: Many countries require a marriage certificate as part of the visa application process, especially for dependent visas or spouse visas.

3. Obtaining a Driving License: Some regional transport offices may require a marriage certificate as proof of marital status when applying for a driving license.

4. Opening Bank Accounts: Banks may require a marriage certificate to add a spouse as a joint account holder or to avail of certain financial services.

5. Availing Pension and Government Benefits: Spouses may be entitled to certain pension benefits and other government schemes, which often require proof of marriage.

6. Purchasing Insurance: Insurance companies may ask for a marriage certificate when adding a spouse as a beneficiary or when purchasing joint insurance policies.

7. Buying Residential Property: In some cases, a marriage certificate may be necessary for jointly registering or purchasing residential property.

8. Availing Educational and Medical Benefits: Spouses may be eligible for educational scholarships, medical insurance, or other benefits, which may require proof of marriage.

9. Applying for Jobs: Some employers may require a marriage certificate as part of the documentation process, especially for claiming spousal benefits or insurance coverage.

10. Admission in Schools or Colleges: When seeking admission for children, schools or colleges may require a marriage certificate as proof of parents' marital status.

11. Applying for Divorce: In case of divorce proceedings, a marriage certificate is essential for legal documentation.

12. Required for Adoption of Minors: Prospective adoptive parents may need to provide a marriage certificate as part of the adoption process.

13. Registering Child as an Adult: For legal purposes, such as obtaining identification documents, a child may need their parents' marriage certificate.

14. Applying for a Passport: A marriage certificate may be required when applying for a passport, especially in cases where the applicant's name or marital status has changed.

15. Traveling Abroad: Some countries may require a marriage certificate for visa processing or residency applications for spouses.

16. Applying for Passport of an Individual Born Out of Wedlock: In cases where a child is born out of wedlock, a marriage certificate may be needed to obtain their passport.

17. Applying for a Duplicate Passport: If the original passport is lost, a marriage certificate may be required to obtain a duplicate passport, especially if there has been a change in marital status or name.

Overall, a marriage certificate serves as a crucial document for various legal, administrative, and personal purposes, providing proof of the marital relationship between individuals.