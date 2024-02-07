Mauni Amavasya 2024: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, and Significance

Mauni Amavasya 2024: Mauni Amavasya, also known as Mauna Amavasya, is a sacred day in the Hindu calendar falling on the new moon day (Amavasya) in the month of Magha. This year, Mauni Amavasya is observed on February 9, 2024. The significance of Mauni Amavasya lies in its association with silence, with devotees undertaking a vow of silence (mauna vrata) to seek spiritual upliftment.
Amavasya Tithi Begins: February 9, 2024, 08:02 AM
Amavasya Tithi Ends: February 10, 2024, 04:28 AM
Mauni Amavasya holds immense religious and spiritual importance for Hindus. While Amavasya is not considered auspicious for events like marriages or engagements, it is deemed auspicious for performing Puja rituals like Hawan, Pitru Dosha Puja, and Pind Daan for ancestors or forefathers.
The word "Mauni" denotes silence, making Mauni Amavasya a day dedicated to practicing silence as a means to attain spiritual elevation. Devotees observe silence throughout the day, along with taking a holy dip (snana) in sacred rivers, particularly the Ganga.
Begin the day by waking up early and taking a holy bath.
If possible, visit holy places for a sacred bath in the Ganga river.
Light a diya with desi ghee dedicated to ancestors and forefathers.
Optionally, perform Pitru Tarpan and Pitru Puja.
Conduct auspicious activities like hawan, Gayatri jaap, and reading the Bhagavad Gita.
Offering donations and feeding Brahmins is considered meritorious.
Organize Gayatri Jaap to alleviate Pitru Dosha from the family.
For those afflicted with Kaal Sarpa Dosha, organizing Kaal Sarpa Dosha puja is recommended to nullify its malefic effects.
Additionally, devotees must feed cows, dogs, ants, and crows.
On the eve of Mauni Amavasya, the setting of planet Mercury in Capricorn is believed to bring positive effects to certain zodiac signs:
Aries: Increased confidence and auspicious time for students.
Taurus: Business profits and career success.
Cancer: Financial gains and progress in job or business.
Virgo: Enhanced happiness, business growth, and material comforts.
In essence, Mauni Amavasya provides a sacred opportunity for devotees to connect with their spiritual roots, seek blessings from ancestors, and engage in acts of piety and self-reflection.