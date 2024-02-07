Mauni Amavasya 2024: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, and Significance

Mauni Amavasya 2024: Mauni Amavasya, also known as Mauna Amavasya, is a sacred day in the Hindu calendar falling on the new moon day (Amavasya) in the month of Magha. This year, Mauni Amavasya is observed on February 9, 2024. The significance of Mauni Amavasya lies in its association with silence, with devotees undertaking a vow of silence (mauna vrata) to seek spiritual upliftment.

Mauni Amavasya Date and Time:

Amavasya Tithi Begins: February 9, 2024, 08:02 AM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: February 10, 2024, 04:28 AM

Mauni Amavasya's Significance

Mauni Amavasya holds immense religious and spiritual importance for Hindus. While Amavasya is not considered auspicious for events like marriages or engagements, it is deemed auspicious for performing Puja rituals like Hawan, Pitru Dosha Puja, and Pind Daan for ancestors or forefathers.

The word "Mauni" denotes silence, making Mauni Amavasya a day dedicated to practicing silence as a means to attain spiritual elevation. Devotees observe silence throughout the day, along with taking a holy dip (snana) in sacred rivers, particularly the Ganga.

Mauni Amavasya Puja Rituals