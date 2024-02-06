Welcome to a collection of 150+ Happy Valentine's Day Wishes and Quotes! Valentine's Day is a special occasion to celebrate love, affection, and appreciation for those who hold a special place in our hearts. Whether you're expressing your love to a romantic partner, cherishing the bond with your friends, or simply spreading love to everyone around you, these wishes and quotes are here to help you convey your heartfelt sentiments. From timeless classics to heartfelt sentiments, find the perfect words to express your love and make this Valentine's Day a memorable one for your loved ones.

Thinking of you on Valentine's Day, dear friend. You bring so much happiness into my life.

Valentine's Day is not just for couples. It's a day to celebrate the love we share with friends like you.

Celebrating the gift of friendship on Valentine's Day. You mean so much to me!

Happy Heart Day to my incredible friend! You deserve all the love in the world.

Wishing you a Valentine's Day filled with joy, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones.

To my amazing friend, may your Valentine's Day be as wonderful as you are!

Happy Valentine's Day! Grateful for your friendship and all the fun times we've shared.

Sending you lots of love and appreciation on Valentine's Day, my dear friend.

Cheers to our friendship on Valentine's Day! You're the best friend anyone could ask for.

Happy Valentine's Day to my dear friend! Wishing you a day filled with love and laughter.

On Valentine's Day, I just want to say how much I adore you. You're my favorite person in the world.

To my handsome boyfriend, Happy Valentine's Day! Here's to many more beautiful moments together.

Celebrating our love on Valentine's Day and every day. You're my forever Valentine, my dear boyfriend.

Happy Valentine's Day to the man who stole my heart! I'm so grateful to have you in my life.

Sending you all my love on Valentine's Day, my sweet boyfriend. You make every day feel like a celebration of love.

Happy Valentine's Day, my love! Thank you for being my rock, my support, and my everything.

To the most wonderful boyfriend in the world, Happy Valentine's Day! I love you more than words can express.

Wishing my incredible boyfriend a Valentine's Day filled with all the love and happiness you bring into my life.

Cheers to us on Valentine's Day! You're the best thing that's ever happened to me.

Happy Valentine's Day to my amazing boyfriend! You fill my heart with love and happiness every day.

On Valentine's Day, I want to express how deeply I love and appreciate you. You're my everything, my dear husband.

To my incredible husband, Happy Valentine's Day! Here's to many more years of love and laughter together.

Celebrating our love on Valentine's Day and always. You're my forever Valentine, my dear husband.

Happy Valentine's Day to the man of my dreams! I'm so lucky to have you as my husband.

Sending you all my love on Valentine's Day, my sweet husband. You mean the world to me.

Happy Valentine's Day, my darling husband! You make my heart skip a beat every day.

To my loving husband, Happy Valentine's Day! Thank you for being my partner in life and love.

Wishing my wonderful husband a Valentine's Day filled with all the love and joy you deserve.

Cheers to us on Valentine's Day, my dear husband! I'm grateful for the love and happiness you bring into our lives.

Happy Valentine's Day to my amazing husband! You make every day feel like Valentine's Day with your love.

On Valentine's Day, I want you to know how much you mean to me. You're my soulmate, my love, my everything.

To my lovely girlfriend, Happy Valentine's Day! Here's to many more adventures and memories together.

Celebrating our love on Valentine's Day and every day. You're my forever Valentine, my dear girlfriend.

Happy Valentine's Day to the woman who stole my heart! I'm so grateful to have you in my life.

Sending you all my love on Valentine's Day, my sweet girlfriend. You make every day brighter with your presence.

Happy Valentine's Day, my love! Thank you for filling my life with endless joy and laughter.

To the most incredible girlfriend in the world, Happy Valentine's Day! I love you more than words can say.

Wishing my amazing girlfriend a Valentine's Day filled with all the love and happiness you bring into my life.

Cheers to us on Valentine's Day, my darling girlfriend! You make every moment special with your love.

Happy Valentine's Day to my beautiful girlfriend! You're the light of my life and the love of my heart.

On Valentine's Day, I want to express my deepest love and gratitude to you. You're my rock, my support, my everything.

To my incredible wife, Happy Valentine's Day! Here's to many more years of love, laughter, and adventures together.

Celebrating our love on Valentine's Day and always. You're my forever Valentine, my dear wife.

Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams! I'm so lucky to have you as my wife.

Sending you all my love on Valentine's Day, my sweet wife. You're the queen of my heart.

Happy Valentine's Day, my darling wife! You make my world a better place with your presence.

To my loving wife, Happy Valentine's Day! Thank you for being my partner, my best friend, and my everything.

Wishing my amazing wife a Valentine's Day filled with all the love and happiness you deserve.

Cheers to us on Valentine's Day, my dear wife! I'm grateful for the love and joy you bring into our lives.

Happy Valentine's Day to my wonderful wife! You make every day feel like a fairy tale with your love.

On Valentine's Day, I want you to know how deeply I love and appreciate you. You're my soulmate, my love, my everything.

To my incredible lover, Happy Valentine's Day! Here's to many more adventures and memories together.

Celebrating our love on Valentine's Day and every day. You're my forever Valentine, my beloved.

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who holds the key to my heart! I'm grateful for the love we share.

Sending you all my love on Valentine's Day, my sweetest lover. You make every day brighter with your presence.

Happy Valentine's Day, my love! Thank you for filling my life with endless love and excitement.

To the most wonderful lover in the world, Happy Valentine's Day! I cherish every moment spent with you.

Wishing my amazing lover a Valentine's Day filled with all the passion and romance we share.

Cheers to us on Valentine's Day! You're the missing piece to my puzzle, my dear lover.

Happy Valentine's Day to my incredible lover! You make every moment special with your love.

"Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." - Katharine Lee Bates

"Where there is love, there is life." - Mahatma Gandhi

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn

"I have found the one whom my soul loves." - Song of Solomon 3:4

"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." - Maya Angelou

"Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." - Aristotle

"You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought." - Conan Doyle

"I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century, to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love." - Gabriel Garcia Marquez

"I have loved you all my life, it has just taken me this long to find you." - Anurag Prakash Ray

"Grow old with me; the best is yet to be." - Robert Browning

"The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves." - Victor Hugo

"You don't marry someone you can live with, you marry the person who you cannot live without." - Unknown

"To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything." - T. Tolis

"A true love story never ends." - Unknown

"Love is not just looking at each other, it's looking in the same direction." - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

"You are my today and all of my tomorrows." - Leo Christopher

"My heart is and always will be yours." - Jane Austen

"I love you and that's the beginning and end of everything." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

"Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." - Nicholas Sparks

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller

"Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness." - Oliver Wendell Holmes

"I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more." - Angelita Lim

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." - Lao Tzu

"Love is not finding someone to live with. It's finding someone you can't live without." - Rafael Ortiz

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." - Nicholas Sparks

"I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul." - Charles Dickens

"I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love." - William Blake

"I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." - Leo Christopher

"I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you." - Roy Croft

"You are my today and all of my tomorrows." - Leo Christopher

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn

"The greatest happiness you can have is knowing that you do not necessarily require happiness." - William Saroyan

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known—and even that is an understatement." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

"You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." - Jane Austen

"I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century, to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love." - Gabriel Garcia Marquez

"In your arms, I have found my heaven." - Unknown

"You have my whole heart for my whole life." - Unknown

"I love you more than yesterday, less than tomorrow." - Unknown

"Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you." - Loretta Young

"To the world, you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world." - Brandi Snyder

"I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." - John Green

"To love is to burn, to be on fire." - Jane Austen

"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever." - Alfred Tennyson

"Every heart sings a song, incomplete, until another heart whispers back." - Plato

"I have died every day waiting for you. Darling, don't be afraid. I have loved you for a thousand years. I'll love you for a thousand more." - Christina Perri

"Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." - Franklin P. Jones

"You are my today and all of my tomorrows." - Leo Christopher

"True love stories never have endings." - Richard Bach

"I love you and that's the beginning and end of everything." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

"Love is friendship that has caught fire." - Ann Landers

"Love is a promise; love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear." - John Lennon

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." - Nicholas Sparks

"We loved with a love that was more than love." - Edgar Allan Poe

"A true love story never ends." - Unknown

"You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought." - Conan Doyle

"I have found the one whom my soul loves." - Song of Solomon 3:4

"Grow old with me; the best is yet to be." - Robert Browning

"Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired." - Robert Frost

"Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself." - Andre Breton

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." - Dr. Seuss

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller

"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." - Maya Angelou

"The heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing." - Blaise Pascal

"The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves." - Victor Hugo

"The art of love is largely the art of persistence." - Albert Ellis

"Love is a game that two can play and both win." - Eva Gabor

"Love is the flower; you've got to let it grow." - John Lennon

"You had me at hello." - Jerry Maguire

"I have decided to stick to love; hate is too great a burden to bear." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"There is no remedy for love but to love more." - Henry David Thoreau

"Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." - Nicholas Sparks

"Love doesn't just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new." - Ursula K. Le Guin

"Love is an endless mystery, for it has nothing else to explain it." - Rabindranath Tagore

"We loved with a love that was more than love." - Edgar Allan Poe

"To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." - David Viscott

"Love is like pi - natural, irrational, and very important." - Lisa Hoffman

"Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination." - Voltaire

"Love is the poetry of the senses." - Honoré de Balzac

"There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness." - Friedrich Nietzsche

"The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love." - Henry Miller

"Love is a promise, love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear." - John Lennon

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." - Nicholas Sparks

"Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart, and the senses." - Lao Tzu

"The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in." - Morrie Schwartz

"Love is a friendship set to music." - Joseph Campbell

"Love is an act of endless forgiveness, a tender look which becomes a habit." - Peter Ustinov

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." - Lao Tzu

"Love is a better teacher than duty." - Albert Einstein

"The best proof of love is trust." - Joyce Brothers

"Love is the greatest refreshment in life." - Pablo Picasso

"Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." - Nicholas Sparks

"Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness." - Oliver Wendell Holmes

"A loving heart is the truest wisdom." - Charles Dickens

"Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired." - Robert Frost

"Love is an endless mystery, for it has nothing else to explain it." - Rabindranath Tagore

"I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." - Roy Croft

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller

"Love is a game that two can play and both win." - Eva Gabor