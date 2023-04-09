National Siblings Day 2023: Date, Significance and History

The History of National Siblings Day

Claudia Evart, a freelance paralegal from Manhattan, New York, USA, founded the day in the 1990s to pay tribute to her deceased siblings, whom she lost in separate accidents during her youth. Her aim was to establish a day that celebrated the extraordinary bond between siblings and honored her siblings' memories. The date of Siblings Day is meaningful to Evart, as it corresponds to her sister Lisette's birthday. She established the Siblings Day Foundation as a charitable organization in 1995 to promote the day and its significance. The foundation strives to raise awareness about the importance of siblings and encourages people to celebrate Siblings Day.

Evart's tireless efforts to persuade American government officials to recognize the day have borne fruit, with 49 state governors, numerous congressmen, and congresswomen, as well as Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton endorsing it. This recognition has brought greater visibility to the occasion and has inspired people to honor their siblings. However, Evart's ultimate goal is for people across the globe to embrace the day and recognize its significance in appreciating their brothers and sisters. In addition, the Siblings Day Foundation offers resources to aid individuals in improving their relationships with their siblings.

Over the years, Siblings Day has become increasingly popular, with many individuals using the day to celebrate their siblings and strengthen their bonds. The occasion is marked in diverse ways, from spending time together to sending gifts and cards and sharing cherished memories and anecdotes.