National Youth Day 2023: Significance & Inspiring Quotes of Swami Vivekananda

In honor of Swami Vivekananda, whose birthday is January 12, National Youth Day has been observed annually in India since 1985. He is considered one of the greatest thinkers and religious leaders of all time.

Swami Vivekananda's ideas have been inspirational for our country's youth, and his role in guiding our nation and society toward a more progressive future will always be remembered. His birthday is celebrated as "National Youth Day" because he was a firm believer in the potential and power of young people.

Today, on Swami Vivekananda's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Youth Festival 2023 to honor his legacy and spread the teachings he has passed onto future generations. Over 7500 youth delegates from all over India, each one a leader in their own right, will come together for five days to participate in a variety of educational workshops and seminars. This year’s festival will take place in Karnataka. Here’s what PIB had to say:

A PIB press release dated January 10 reads,