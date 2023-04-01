Navagraha Temple: A temple dedicated to the 9 planets

Temple Description

The Navagraha Temple is an important religious site in Guwahati and is known for its association with astrology and astronomy. The term "Navagraha" refers to the nine planets, and the temple houses nine Shivalingams, representing the nine heavenly bodies that hold immense religious significance. The temple houses phallic emblems representing Surya, Chandra, Mangala, Budha, Brihaspati, Shukra, Shani, Rahu, and Ketu, and serves as a research center for both astrology and astronomy. In 1752 AD, the mighty Rajeswar Singha, one of the Ahom Kings, oversaw the construction of the prominent Temple Navagraha, which stands tall to this day.

The major Assam earthquake caused some damage to a temple, particularly its upper portion, known as the 'Sikhara'. However, the temple was restored by using folded iron sheets. Despite the destruction, the 'Garbagriha', which is the inner part of the temple made of bricks, remained intact and survived the calamity. During the reign of Rajeswar Singha, a tank was built near the temple named Silpukhuri Temple.