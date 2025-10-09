Not Just a Contest—A Spiritual Showdown! Gita Chanting Semi-Finals Arrive in Guwahati

Chinmaya Mission Guwahati has announced that the Semi-Final Round of the Gita Chanting Competition 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 12, at the Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, Sixmile, Guwahati. The event is being organized as part of the 50th Anniversary celebrations of Chinmaya Yuva Kendra (CHYK) — the global youth wing of the Chinmaya Mission.

The competition, centred on Chapter 15 of the Bhagavad Gita, aims to inspire young students to imbibe the timeless wisdom of the scriptures through the practice of disciplined chanting. Following the completion of the preliminary rounds held across various schools in Assam, selected participants will now compete in the semi-final stage for a chance to represent the state at the National Finals, scheduled for November 29–30, 2025, at Chinmaya Vibhuti, Kolwan, Pune.

Event Schedule:

Date: Sunday, 12 October 2025

Venue: Chinmaya Mission, Sixmile, Guwahati

Registration: 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM

Inauguration: 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM

Competition: 10:00 AM onwards

Prize Distribution & Valedictory Session: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Around 15 leading schools from across Assam are set to participate, with students showcasing their devotion, discipline, and dedication in reciting the sacred verses of the Gita.

Founded in 1953 by the devotees of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, Chinmaya Mission has grown into a global spiritual and educational movement with over 350 centres worldwide. Through initiatives such as the Gita Chanting Competition, the Mission continues its efforts to nurture cultural values, enhance pronunciation and focus among children, and connect them with India’s spiritual heritage.

The semi-final event is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, educationists, and well-wishers. Chinmaya Mission Guwahati has extended an open invitation to all to attend and encourage the young participants in their spiritual and cultural pursuit.

Also Read: Diwali 2025: When Is Deepavali This Year? Significance, Rituals & more