Observing Budh Pradosh Vrat in 2024: Date, Time, and Rituals

Budh Pradosh Vrat, a sacred day dedicated to Lord Shiva, falls on February 7, 2024, during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. This observance holds significance for devotees seeking blessings and spiritual upliftment. Here's a detailed guide on how to observe Budh Pradosh Vrat:

Budh Pradosh Vrat: Date and Time

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: February 7, 2024 - 02:02 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: February 8, 2024 - 11:17 AM

Puja Time: February 7, 2024 - 05:42 PM to 08:13 PM

How to Observe Pradosh Vrat

Morning Rituals: Begin the day by waking up early and taking a purifying bath. Adding a few drops of Gangajal to the bathwater is considered auspicious.

Fasting: Devotees may observe the fast by consuming only fruits, a minimal amount of food with salt, or opting for a liquid diet. Fasting not only cleanses the body but also purifies the mind and soul.

Worship: Set up an idol of Lord Shiva and his family. Commence the puja by first honoring Lord Ganesha with a tilak and chanting his mantra. Adorn the idols with white and red flower garlands.

Mantra Chanting: Recite powerful mantras such as the Panchakshari Mantra and the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra to invoke divine blessings.

Offerings: Prepare homemade sweets, kheer, and Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar) as offerings to the deities.

Temple Visit: Visit a temple and perform rituals like Jalabhishekam (offering water) or Rudrabhishekam (offering water, milk, and other sacred substances) to Lord Shiva.

Offer Bel Patra: Devotees should offer Bel Patra (leaves of the Bel tree) to the Shiva Lingam, symbolizing purity and devotion.

Budh Pradosh Vrat Mantras

Om Namah Shivaya: A powerful mantra invoking the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe: Also known as the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, it is chanted for protection and longevity.

Observing Budh Pradosh Vrat not only brings physical well-being but also bestows mental peace and spiritual growth. It is a time-honored tradition to seek the grace of Lord Shiva and overcome obstacles on the path of life.