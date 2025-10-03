October 2025 Dry Days: Alcohol Sale Ban on Gandhi Jayanti, No Restrictions on Diwali

The Excise Department has released the official dry day list for October 2025, confirming that all liquor-serving establishments—including shops, bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants—will remain shut on October 2, 2025. The closure coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, and also aligns with Dussehra, one of India’s most significant festivals.

Dry Day on Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

On October 2, the sale and serving of alcohol will be strictly prohibited. The restrictions apply uniformly across the state to both private and government-licensed outlets. Authorities have also issued warnings against public drinking, with strict monitoring expected throughout the day to ensure compliance.

The day holds dual significance—marking the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the Father of the Nation, and the celebration of Dussehra, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. In line with tradition, dry days are observed to maintain the sanctity of such important occasions.

What About Diwali 2025?

Interestingly, the excise notice does not list Diwali (October 20, 2025) as a dry day this year. This means liquor outlets and restaurants are expected to remain open unless a fresh notification is issued closer to the festival. Typically, Diwali has not been uniformly observed as a dry day across all states, and this year seems to follow the same pattern.

Why Dry Days Are Enforced

Dry days are officially mandated by state governments and excise departments on:

National holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti.

Major religious or cultural festivals, where abstinence from alcohol is observed.

During these days, liquor sales and service are banned in licensed premises. Consumption in public is also punishable under excise laws.

Complete List of October 2025 Dry Days (So Far)

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

At present, no additional dry days—such as during Diwali—have been confirmed for October 2025. However, the Excise Department may update the list later, and citizens are advised to keep track of official notifications.

What Citizens Should Know

Stocking up in advance: Many buyers prepare beforehand, as alcohol sales are halted for the entire day.

No service in hotels or restaurants: Even premium establishments are bound by the ban.

Strict enforcement: Monitoring squads will ensure compliance, and violations could invite fines or legal action.

For now, October 2 remains the only confirmed dry day in October 2025 under the excise department’s notification. With Diwali excluded from the list, liquor stores, bars, and pubs will likely remain operational during the festival of lights unless further changes are announced. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the guidelines and avoid public drinking on restricted days.

