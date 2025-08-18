Onam 2025: Date, History, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations of Kerala’s Grand Festival

Onam, the most celebrated festival of Kerala, is a ten-day-long cultural extravaganza that marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. Rooted in mythology, spirituality, and agricultural traditions, Onam is not just a festival but an emotion that unites Malayalis across the globe. It signifies prosperity, equality, and joy while marking the end of the monsoon and the arrival of the harvest season.
Here’s everything you need to know about Onam 2025 – dates, significance, rituals, and celebrations.
When is Onam 2025 Celebrated?
In 2025, Onam will be celebrated from Tuesday, August 26 to Friday, September 5.
Atham (Day 1): August 26, 2025
Thiruvonam (Day 10): September 5, 2025
According to the Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram begins on September 4 at 11:44 pm and ends on September 5 at 11:38 pm. Among the ten days, Thiruvonam holds the highest significance, as it is believed that King Mahabali descends from the underworld to visit his people on this day.
The Legend Behind Onam
The story of Onam is deeply connected with King Mahabali, also known as Maveli, a noble and just ruler loved by his subjects. His reign brought immense prosperity, equality, and happiness to Kerala.
However, his growing influence worried the gods, who sought the help of Lord Vishnu. Taking the form of Vamana, a dwarf Brahmin, Vishnu asked Mahabali for three feet of land. With the first two steps, Vamana covered the heavens and the earth, leaving no space for the third. Mahabali, true to his word, offered his head, upon which Vamana pushed him into the underworld.
Moved by his devotion and generosity, Lord Vishnu granted Mahabali the boon of visiting his beloved people once every year. This homecoming is celebrated as Onam.
Significance of Onam
Harvest Festival: Marks the beginning of the harvest season in Kerala.
Cultural Unity: Celebrated across caste and religious lines, symbolizing equality and prosperity.
Spiritual Importance: Dedicated to King Mahabali and Lord Vamana, worshipping prosperity, devotion, and humility.
Kerala’s Identity: Considered the state’s biggest festival, it reflects Kerala’s rich cultural heritage, mythology, and traditions.
Rituals and Traditions of Onam
Onam celebrations span ten days, each filled with rituals and cultural activities. Some of the most important traditions include:
1. Pookalam (Floral Rangoli)
Intricate floral carpets are made at the entrance of homes, beginning with Atham and becoming grander each day until Thiruvonam.
2. Onam Sadya (The Feast)
A lavish vegetarian meal served on banana leaves, consisting of over 20 dishes such as avial, olan, sambar, thoran, pachadi, pickles, and payasam.
3. Vallam Kali (Boat Races)
Traditional snake boat races take place in Kerala’s backwaters, attracting tourists and locals alike.
4. Folk Dances and Performances
Thiruvathirakali: A graceful women’s dance performed in circles.
Pulikali (Tiger Dance): Men paint themselves as tigers and hunters, showcasing lively street performances.
Kathakali & Kummattikali: Traditional dances with vibrant costumes and masks.
5. Welcoming King Mahabali
Homes are decorated, rituals are performed, and symbolic designs with rice paste are drawn at the entrance to welcome the beloved king.
6. Other Celebrations
Cultural games such as tug-of-war, martial arts (Onathallu), and musical events (Onavillu) also add to the festive mood.
Onam Celebrations in Kerala and Beyond
While Onam is primarily celebrated in Kerala, it has crossed geographical boundaries and is observed by Malayali communities across India and around the world. Families reunite, traditional games are organized, and public festivities include fairs, cultural programs, and exhibitions.
Kerala Tourism also plays a vital role in showcasing Onam globally, with grand processions, folk performances, and traditional feasts that attract visitors from across the world.
Onam 2025, beginning on August 26 and culminating with Thiruvonam on September 5, is not just a religious festival but a grand cultural celebration that reflects Kerala’s heritage, devotion, and unity. With vibrant rituals, delicious feasts, lively dances, and spiritual devotion, Onam continues to spread the message of equality, abundance, and prosperity across generations.
