Peepal tree worship and its importance

The peepal tree, revered since ancient times, holds both religious significance and medicinal properties.

Known as Ashwattha in Hinduism, the peepal tree is considered sacred, with alternative names including Vasudeva, Chaitanya, and the world tree.

In Hindu mythology, the peepal tree is believed to house different deities: Lord Brahma resides in its roots, Lord Vishnu in its trunk, and Lord Shiva in its leaves. This symbolism underscores the tree's spiritual importance in Hindu culture.

Reasons why do people water peepal tree

People water peepal trees for various reasons, primarily due to their spiritual significance in Hindu culture:

According to the Chandogya Upanishad and Atharva Ved, the peepal tree is considered the paradise of God. Hindus believe that Lord Vishnu, along with his consort Lakshmi, resides on this tree on Saturdays. Therefore, watering the roots of the tree is considered auspicious, especially on Saturdays.



Legend has it that Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma, and Lord Vishnu held their councils under the peepal tree, enhancing its sacredness. Lord Shiva is associated with the leaves, Lord Vishnu with the trunk, and Lord Brahma with the roots.



The peepal tree is believed to represent various deities. According to the "Brahma Purana," Lord Vishnu was born under a peepal tree, further associating it with him. Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Vishnu, is also closely linked to the peepal tree. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna mentions, "Among trees, I am the ashvattha," indicating the significance of the peepal tree. It's also believed that Lord Krishna breathed his last under a peepal tree.



The peepal tree holds a prominent place in Indian art and mythology. Krishna's child form is often depicted on a peepal leaf in paintings and sculptures, further cementing its association with divinity.

Overall, the watering of peepal trees is a gesture of reverence and devotion, honoring their sacredness and spiritual significance in Hindu tradition.

Significance of Worshipping the Peepal Tree in Hindu Mythology

The Peepal tree, also known as the Bodhi tree, holds immense significance in Hindu mythology, revered as a symbol of divinity and spiritual enlightenment. Here's why:

According to legend, Lord Vishnu resides in the roots of the Peepal tree, while Lord Krishna embodies its stem, and Lord Narayan graces its branches, making it a sacred abode of the divine.

The Peepal tree is associated with enlightenment, as Lord Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment under its canopy, elevating its spiritual importance.

Ayurveda acknowledges the medicinal properties of the Peepal tree, utilizing its leaves and bark to treat various ailments such as epilepsy, diarrhea, and stomach problems.

Devotees believe that circumambulating the Peepal tree, especially during the auspicious month of Shravana, can invoke blessings from deities like Lord Anjaneya Swamy and fulfill their heartfelt desires.

Offering water to the Peepal tree is believed to bestow merit upon one's progeny, alleviate sorrows, and alleviate ailments. Women circumambulate the tree in hopes of fertility and fulfillment of desires.

The Peepal tree is revered as a realized soul, believed to listen to the prayers and yearnings of devotees, responding with blessings and divine intervention.

In essence, worshiping the Peepal tree is deeply ingrained in Hindu tradition, symbolizing spiritual growth, divine blessings, and the eternal cycle of life.

Significance of the Peepal Tree in Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism

The peepal tree, also known as the "Bodhi Tree," holds immense significance across various spiritual traditions:

In Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism, the peepal tree is revered as the place where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment. It symbolizes spiritual awakening and the path to enlightenment.

Regarded as the Tree of Life, the peepal tree represents the eternal cycle of life and the never-ending expanse of the universe. Its presence is considered auspicious and sacred.

Scientifically, the peepal tree is known for releasing oxygen even at night, making it a vital source of oxygen and contributing to its significance as a life-sustaining entity.

Ayurveda acknowledges the therapeutic properties of the peepal tree, with various parts of the tree being used to treat numerous ailments such as diarrhea, epilepsy, and stomach issues.

Worshiping the peepal tree, offering water, and circumambulating it are believed to bring blessings of fame, wealth, happiness, and good luck. It is considered a realized soul that listens to the prayers and yearnings of devotees.

Performing puja rituals or chanting prayers while worshiping the peepal tree, especially during planetary transits or to mitigate the malefic effects of certain planets, is believed to bring positive outcomes and marital happiness.

In traditional practices, if a girl's horoscope predicts widowhood, she may be married to a peepal tree as a remedial measure. Worshiping the peepal tree is also believed to enhance matrimonial happiness and fertility.

Worshipping the peepal tree is associated with the planet Jupiter, symbolizing positive energy and good fortune. It can negate the malefic effects of planets like Saturn, Mars, Rahu, Ketu, and Sun, bringing prosperity and blessings.

In essence, the peepal tree holds deep spiritual and cultural significance, embodying the interconnectedness of life, divine blessings, and the pursuit of enlightenment across diverse religious traditions.

Peepal Tree Leaf Benefits in the House According to Vastu

The peepal tree is ideally planted in the east direction of the house. After several years, typically eight, eleven, or twelve, the Upanayana Ceremony is performed for the tree, followed by rituals. It is customary to marry the peepal tree to the basil plant after the ceremony.

\The peepal tree should be planted in a pot, and its roots should not be severed. It is believed that the tree harbors divine presence, and therefore, it should be worshipped regularly, day and night.

Those who worship the peepal tree are encouraged to lead a simple life. Hence, it is not advisable to plant peepal trees within the house premises. If a peepal tree grows on its own, it should be transferred to a pot with reverence and worshipped regularly.

Importance and Uses of the Peepal Tree

The peepal tree offers various benefits and uses:

The leaves of the peepal tree are utilized to treat conditions like asthma. Additionally, the milk extracted from the leaves is used to alleviate eye pain.

Peepal tree derivatives are known to address ailments such as diarrhea, epilepsy, and gastric troubles, showcasing its therapeutic potential.

In conclusion, the peepal tree, also revered as the Bodhi Satva Vruksha, holds profound religious and spiritual significance. Its bark, roots, leaves, and fruits are extensively used in Ayurveda to address a range of health issues, making it a revered entity in traditional healing practices.