Manglik Dosha: Understanding its Effects and Remedies

Mangal Dosha is also referred to as Manglik Dosha in Hindi and Kuja Dosha in Tamil. In South India, Mars is known as Chevvai or Sevvai. Mangal Dosha is considered one of the most powerful and impactful Doshas in a horoscope. It is believed to influence marriage and relationships significantly.

In Vedic Astrology, Mars is associated with the qualities of a warrior or commander. In North India, Mars is known as Mangal, while in South India, it is referred to as Chevvai or Sevvai. Along with Mars, Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu are considered malefic planets in Vedic Astrology, each believed to influence a person's life and destiny.

Understanding the significance and implications of Mangal Dosha can help individuals navigate its effects and consider remedies in their astrological journey.

Mars, often referred to as the God of War, embodies traits of aggression and action. It operates like a vigilant soldier, keeping a keen watch over adversaries without overthinking. Those influenced by Mars often exhibit characteristics aligned with its nature, such as energy, assertiveness, and desire.

In addition to symbolizing warfare and combat, Mars also governs the primal attraction between individuals of opposite sexes. Consequently, it plays a significant role in marital unions. While Mars imbues individuals with vitality and passion, its influence can also manifest maleficent, particularly in marital relationships.

If Mars occupies the 12th, 1st, 4th, 7th, or 8th house from the Lagna or Ascendant in a person's Birth Chart, it creates Mangal Dosha. In South Indian astrology, Mars in the 2nd house is also considered for Sevvai Dosham (Mangal Dosha). These placements are believed to have significant implications on a person's life, particularly in the context of marriage and relationships, according to astrological beliefs.

Effects of Manglik Dosha:

1. Mars in the 1st House: Causes conflicts in married life, potential for physical violence, tension, distress, separation, or divorce.

2. Mars in the 2nd House: Affects family life and creates obstacles in both personal and professional spheres.

3. Mars in the 4th House: Adverse effects on the professional front, frequent job changes, and financial troubles.

4. **Mars in the 7th House: Excessive energy leads to ill-temperament, dominance over the partner, difficulty in maintaining relationships, and potential for multiple partners.

5. Mars in the 8th House: Laziness, strained relations with elders, and potential loss of paternal property.

6. Mars in the 12th House: Enemies, mental health issues, and financial losses.

Remedies for Manglik Dosha:

1. Perform Manglik Dosha Puja at Mangal Nath Temple in Ujjain.

2. Female Manglik individuals should perform Vivah with Lord Shaligram or Kumbh Vivah before marriage, while male Manglik individuals should perform puja with Goddess Tulsi.

3. Donate Red Masur Daal, red clothes, and jaggery to the needy.

4. Manglik individuals should donate blood annually or biennially.

5. Visit Hanuman Temple daily and chant Hanuman Chalisa.

Mantra:

Om Karaam Kreem Krom Saha Bhaumaye Namah..!!