Sharadiya Navratri 2025: 10-Day Festival Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Rituals & Significance

Sharadiya Navratri, the most awaited Hindu festival dedicated to Maa Durga, will be celebrated with rare astrological significance in 2025. This year, the festival will extend to 10 days instead of the usual nine, beginning on September 22, 2025, and concluding with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, 2025.
Celebrated across India, especially in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh, Navratri marks the victory of good over evil, with nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped through fasting, prayers, and rituals.
Sharadiya Navratri 2025 Dates
This year, Navratri will start on Monday, September 22, 2025, with Kalash Sthapana (Ghatasthapana), and end with Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami on October 2, 2025.
Complete Navratri 2025 Puja Calendar:
Day 1 (Pratipada): Shailputri Puja – September 22
Day 2 (Dwitiya): Brahmacharini Puja – September 23
Day 3 (Tritiya): Chandraghanta Puja – September 24
Day 4 (Chaturthi): Kushmanda Puja – September 26
Day 5 (Panchami): Skandamata Puja – September 27
Day 6 (Mahashashthi): Katyayani Puja – September 28
Day 7 (Mahasaptami): Kalaratri Puja – September 29
Day 8 (Maha Ashtami): Maha Gauri Puja – September 30
Day 9 (Mahanavami): Siddhidatri Puja, Kanya Pujan & Havan – October 1
Day 10 (Vijayadashami & Durga Visarjan) – October 2
Why Navratri 2025 Will Be Celebrated for 10 Days
In 2025, a rare Tritiya Tithi extension will occur on both September 24 and 25, which pushes the festival into a 10-day celebration.
Astrological Significance:
Reduction in tithi is often seen as inauspicious.
An increase in tithi is considered highly auspicious, symbolizing prosperity, happiness, and blessings.
Thus, the 10-day festival is seen as a divine indication of abundance and harmony for devotees.
Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) Muhurat 2025
Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of Navratri, invoking Goddess Durga into the household.
Date: September 22, 2025
Morning Muhurat: 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM
Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM
Performing Kalash Sthapana during these timings is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and good fortune.
Significance of Sharadiya Navratri
Spiritual Meaning: Devotees fast, chant Durga Saptashati, and worship the nine forms of Maa Durga, from Shailputri to Siddhidatri.
Cultural Celebrations: In West Bengal, Navratri coincides with Durga Puja, marked by grand pandals, rituals, processions, and cultural events.
Victory of Good Over Evil: Symbolizes Goddess Durga’s triumph over demon Mahishasura, reminding devotees of the eternal power of truth and righteousness.
Maa Durga’s Arrival in 2025
Every year, Maa Durga’s mode of arrival is considered symbolic. In 2025, she will arrive on an elephant, which is regarded as highly auspicious.
Elephant Arrival Meaning: Brings prosperity, abundance, and growth.
Devotees believe that this signifies peace, harmony, and collective well-being in society.
Sharadiya Navratri 2025 is set to be a special 10-day celebration filled with devotion, fasting, and cultural festivities. Beginning on September 22 with Ghatasthapana and ending on October 2 with Vijayadashami, the festival holds immense religious and astrological significance.
With Maa Durga arriving on an elephant this year, devotees look forward to blessings of prosperity, peace, and positivity.
