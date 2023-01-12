Pongal 2023: Date, Rituals, History, Story, Wishes and Significance

As per the Tamil calendar, Pongal is observed in the month of Thai. It is a four-day festival that begins on the last day of Margazhi month and ends on the third day of Thai. According to the Gregorian Calendar, this year Pongal will be observed from 15 to 18 January 2023.
Bhogi Pongal is the name given to the first day of Pongal when people make Kolams in front of their homes and light bonfires in the evening. There is a tradition to burn off their old clothes and other items in the fire. People also make cakes made of cow dung and adorn their homes with lights and flowers.
Pongal, a sweet dish made with rice, lentils, and milk, is prepared on the second day of the festival, which is known as Thai Pongal. The Pongal is first offered to Lord Surya, and people pray to Him to bless the earth with prosperity and positivity.
Mattu Pongal is celebrated on day three, and on this day people bathe their cows and oxen in honor of the harvest. Once complete, they are adorned with jingle bells, flower beads, and other decorative elements. People also organize bullfights on this day.
On the final day, sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers. This day is also dedicated to birds. There is a ritual of feeding cooked rice to the birds.
Wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal! May the festival bring you joy, prosperity, and good health.
May the blessings of the gods be upon you and your family during this festive season. Happy Pongal!
Sending you warm Pongal wishes and hoping that the festival brings you lots of happiness, good fortune, and delicious Pongal!
May the Pongal festival be the beginning of a year filled with abundance, prosperity, and joy for you and your loved ones. Happy Pongal!
Wishing you and your family a Pongal full of love, laughter, and delicious food. May the festival bring you all the blessings of the gods.
May the Pongal festival bring you and your family together in love and harmony. Happy Pongal!
Here’s to a Pongal filled with sweet memories and delicious Pongal! Wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal.
May the Pongal festival bring you prosperity, good health, and happiness. Happy Pongal to you and your loved ones!
The auspicious day to rejoice and celebrate our customs and traditions is here! Wish you a Happy Pongal.
Here's wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal, from our family to yours!
May your life be filled with sweetness, just like the sweet Pongal! Wish you a Happy Pongal 2023.
May this festival of Pongal fill your life with peace, prosperity, happiness, and abundance. Wish you a very Happy Pongal 2023.
On this auspicious day, I wish all your dreams and hopes come true. Have a prosperous and Happy Pongal 2023.
I hope this Pongal fills your life with abundance, love, prosperity, joy, peace, and good health. Have a safe and happy Pongal 2023!