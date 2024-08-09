Purabi Dairy: Owner, Revenue

Purabi, a renowned brand name in the North East India region, represents high-quality milk and dairy products produced by the West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL). Established in 1976 as part of the Operation Flood Programme initiated by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), WAMUL has become a pivotal organization in Assam's dairy sector. With a commitment to integrity, value creation, and ownership, WAMUL has created a robust ecosystem benefiting both milk producers and consumers.

The organization operates a state-of-the-art liquid milk processing plant in Panjabari, Guwahati, and a cattle feed plant in Changsari, Kamrup, marking significant milestones in its journey of dairy development. WAMUL's journey is a testament to its dedication to ethical practices, technological advancements, and community-oriented initiatives, ensuring the consistent delivery of premium dairy products under the Purabi brand.

Milestones and Achievements of Purabi Diary

1981: Initiated milk procurement from the dairy co-operative in Rampur, serving the Town Milk Supply Scheme in Guwahati.

1986: Installed a chilling center at Khanapara, Guwahati, and began marketing milk to consumers.

1986: Introduced chilled milk in poly pouches under the brand name Purabi.

1989: Commissioned a liquid milk plant with a processing capacity of 60,000 liters, launching pasteurized, homogenized toned milk.

1991: Launched double toned milk in the market.

2008: The Government of Assam appointed NDDB to manage WAMUL, reviving its operations and restoring the Purabi brand.

2014: Established a doorstep AI delivery project through village-based mobile AI technicians, along with an automated milk collection and testing system.

2015: Implemented cashless/direct transfers of milk payments to farmers' bank accounts.

2017: Installed solar photovoltaic data processor-based milk collection units in Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

2020: Expanded the Purabi Dairy Plant's capacity from 60 TLPD to 150 TLPD, with additional product blocks, and inaugurated the Cattle Feed Plant at Changsari.

This comprehensive development showcases WAMUL's journey of innovation, commitment to quality, and significant contribution to the dairy industry in Assam.

Purabi Dairy Achieves 28% Growth in FY 2023-24

Impressive Financial Performance: Purabi Dairy recorded a 28% growth, achieving a turnover exceeding Rs. 262 crore in FY 2023-24.

Record Liquid Milk Sales: Surpassed Rs. 200 crore in liquid milk sales for the first time, with a 20% surge in standardized milk sales.

Dominance in Northeast India: Solidified its position as the largest dairy cooperative in Northeast India.

Soaring Milk Product Sales: Milk product sales increased by 35%, with notable growth in curd (47%), ghee (38%), paneer (36%), and lassi (16%).

Leadership Commentary: Satya Brata Bose, Managing Director at WAMUL, attributed the growth to the dedication of the team, the trust of consumers, and the resilience of dairy farmers.

Strategic Geographical Expansion: Extended its market from Tinsukia to Dhubri in Western Assam and into the North Bank of Assam, including Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

Support from the Indian Army: The growing demand for fresh milk among defense forces significantly contributed to Purabi Dairy’s success.

Introduction of New Products: Launched innovative products like Purabi Mango Lassi and Purabi Ice Cream, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

New Dairy Plant Role: The newly inaugurated Panjabari dairy plant is set to support future growth, including the introduction of new product categories such as sweets and flavored milk.

Ambitious Future Target: Aims to exceed Rs. 350 crore in turnover for FY 2024-25, with continued support for dairy farmers and sustainable practices.

Expansion of Milk Procurement Network: With the revival of East Assam Milk Union Ltd. (EAMUL) under the Purabi brand, milk procurement now surpasses 80,000 liters per day across more than 900 Dairy Cooperative Societies.

Commitment to Farmer Support: Continues to focus on enhancing farmer livelihoods, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and contributing to the overall development of Assam’s dairy sector.

Purabi Dairy has become a staple in every household in Assam, revolutionizing the availability of high-quality milk. The demand for Purabi milk has skyrocketed, thanks to their exceptional marketing strategies and keen understanding of what each household desires.