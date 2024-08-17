Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024: Vacancy, Salary, Apply Online

The West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL), widely recognized as Purabi Dairy, has announced multiple job vacancies for 2024. This recruitment drive is an excellent opportunity for qualified professionals to join the organization and contribute to the dairy sector's growth in Assam. The recruitment is for various positions, including senior managerial roles, executive roles, and assistant posts. Here’s a detailed look at the available positions and how to apply.

Important Dates