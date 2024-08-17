Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024: Vacancy, Salary, Apply Online

The West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL), widely recognized as Purabi Dairy, has announced multiple job vacancies for 2024. This recruitment drive is an excellent opportunity for qualified professionals to join the organization and contribute to the dairy sector's growth in Assam. The recruitment is for various positions, including senior managerial roles, executive roles, and assistant posts. Here’s a detailed look at the available positions and how to apply.
Starting Date for Online Application: 12th June 2024
Last Date for Online Application Submission: 11th July 2024 (for the first set of vacancies) and 9th June 2024 (for the second set)
Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official WAMUL Recruitment Portal. The steps for application are as follows:
Visit the official WAMUL Recruitment Portal.
Scroll down to the Important Web-Links section.
Click on the "Online Application Form" and complete the registration process.
In the next step, click on the "Online Application Form" link and log in.
Fill in all your personal and educational details, and upload the necessary documents.
Submit the application form.
Remember to take a printout of the submitted application form for your records.
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a full-time B.Tech or M.Tech in Dairy Technology with a first-class distinction from a reputed educational institution.
Experience: A minimum of 12 years of experience in processing and manufacturing milk and milk products is required, with at least 2 years as the Head of a Dairy Plant.
Salary: The compensation package is negotiable and commensurate with the candidate’s qualifications and experience, with a CTC of Rs. 20.62 lakhs per annum, including P.F. and other contributions.
Educational Qualification: Full-time B.Tech or M.Tech in Dairy Technology, or B.Sc./M.Sc. in Dairy Technology, Dairy Chemistry, or Dairy Microbiology with first-class marks from a recognized institute.
Experience: Applicants need at least 10 years of experience in a Dairy Plant with a minimum capacity of 1 lakh liters per day, with 2 years as the Head of QA/QC. A thorough understanding of FSSAI standards and familiarity with Food Safety Management Systems (FSMS), Quality Management Systems, and Good Manufacturing Practices is crucial.
Salary:The salary is negotiable with a CTC of Rs. 17.00 lakhs per annum, including P.F. and other contributions.
Educational Qualification: A full-time B.Tech in Dairy Technology with first-class marks.
Experience: A minimum of 3 years of experience in a Dairy Plant with a minimum processing capacity of 1 lakh liters per day.
Salary: The salary for this position is Rs. 8.15 lakhs per annum CTC, negotiable based on experience and qualifications.
Educational Qualification: Graduates in any discipline or Post-graduates with a degree/diploma in Business Administration (Marketing) are eligible.
Experience:Graduates must have 5 years of experience, while Post-graduates should have 3 years of experience in the marketing and sales sector, preferably in Dairy or FMCG-Retail.
Salary: CTC is Rs. 8.15 lakhs per annum, negotiable and based on experience.
Educational Qualification:A Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
Experience: A minimum of 2-3 years of experience in purchase-related work within a manufacturing industry, preferably food-related.
Salary: The CTC offered is Rs. 4.25 lakhs per annum.
Educational Qualification: Candidates need a Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized institution for Sales & Distribution, Procurement & Input, CFP-Laboratory, and Billing positions. For technical roles, relevant diplomas or degrees are required.
Experience: Ranges from 1 to 3 years in relevant fields, depending on the specific role.
Salary: The CTC for these positions is Rs. 3.73 lakhs per annum, negotiable based on qualifications and experience.
Purabi Dairy, with its longstanding reputation in the dairy sector, offers excellent growth opportunities, competitive salaries, and the chance to work in a dynamic environment. The organization’s commitment to quality and innovation makes it an ideal workplace for professionals seeking a challenging yet rewarding career in the dairy industry.
For more details and to apply, candidates are encouraged to visit the official Purabi Dairy Recruitment Portal. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a pioneering organization in Assam’s dairy sector!