Raksha Bandhan 2023 Do’s and Don’ts: This year, Raksha Bandhan graces us on August 30, 2023, during the auspicious month of Shravan. Typically aligning with the full moon day, or Purnima, the Purnima tithi commences at 10:58 a.m. on August 30 and concludes at 07:05 a.m. on August 31. This jubilant occasion is all about the enduring bond between a brother and a sister, an unbreakable connection celebrated with an array of rituals, dos, and don'ts that add flavor to the festivities.

Importance of Raksha Bandhan

Imagine a thread that weaves hearts together, that's Raksha Bandhan. It's that time of year when siblings across the country eagerly await this festival, a day that's a blend of tradition and affection. The charm lies in sisters tying a rakhi—a decorative thread—around their brother's wrist, accompanied by heartfelt prayers for his well-being. The brother, in turn, takes on a promise to safeguard his sister, a promise that resonates through time.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, Timing, and Auspicious Timings

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated this year on August 30, 2023, in the auspicious month of Shravan. The Purnima tithi, which ordinarily coincides with the full moon day, or Purnima, begins at 10:58 a.m. on August 30 and ends at 07:05 a.m. on August 31. The Aparahna period is recommended as the most favorable time to tie rakhis, according to optimal timings. As an alternative, the Pradosh time is also a suitable time frame for carrying out the ritual.

Rituals During Raksha Bandhan

As the day dawns, sisters awake with a sense of purpose, preparing their homes for the festivities. The sacred puja thali comes alive with essentials, and a flickering diya adds a touch of divinity. For those wedded, a customary visit to their brother's abode for the rituals is a cherished tradition.

Picture this: a wooden chowki, a brother seated facing east, tilak adorning his forehead, and the sister tying the rakhi with a wish for his enduring life. An aarti swirls in the air, a chorus of blessings follows, and the thali holds sweet offerings. It's not just a day, it's a tapestry of meaningful moments.

After the rituals, it's time for the brother to embrace the role of a giver. He showers his sister with tokens of affection, a tangible reminder of the invisible shield he holds around her.

Dos and Don'ts to follow during Raksha Bandhan

The evil Bhadra time should be avoided because it will cast a shadow on good deeds. Rituals associated with Raksha Bandhan should not be limited to cushy chairs; rather, the custom embraces a relationship with a wooden chowki. As the afternoon sun spreads its golden warmth, Aparahna emerges as the golden hour to tie the rakhi. It's a canvas painted with tradition and love, a moment that lingers in the heart.