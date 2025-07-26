Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Bhadra Timings, Rituals & Spiritual Significance

Raksha Bandhan 2025, also known as Rakhi Purnima, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. This auspicious Hindu festival celebrates the sacred bond of love and protection between siblings, primarily between brothers and sisters. It is observed on the Shravana Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Shravan, and holds immense emotional and spiritual importance.
In 2025, Raksha Bandhan becomes even more meaningful as it aligns with the spiritually charged Shravan Purnima, making every ritual more potent and divinely blessed.
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi
|Event
|Date and Time
|Raksha Bandhan
|Saturday, August 9, 2025
|Purnima Tithi Begins
|02:12 PM on August 8, 2025
|Purnima Tithi Ends
|01:24 PM on August 9, 2025
Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi in 2025
The most auspicious time (Aparahna Muhurat) to perform the Rakhi ceremony this year is between:
-
1:41 PM to 2:54 PM, as per most Panchangs
-
Alternate Muhurat: 05:47 AM to 01:24 PM (Duration: 7 hours 37 minutes)
Note: According to DrikPanchang, Bhadra ends before sunrise on August 9, allowing an early start to Rakhi celebrations.
Avoid Bhadra for Rakhi Ceremony
The Bhadra period, as per Hindu scriptures, is inauspicious for any sacred rituals, including Raksha Bandhan. Since Bhadra typically occurs in the first half of the Purnima Tithi, it is advised to tie Rakhi only after Bhadra ends.
-
Bhadra Dosha is believed to nullify the spiritual impact of rituals.
-
Some exceptions mention the Bhadra Punchha (tail end of Bhadra) as tolerable, but this has no strong scriptural backing.
Raksha Bandhan Rituals: A Step-by-Step Guide
-
Preparation of Rakhi Thali
Sisters prepare a beautifully decorated thali containing:
-
Rakhi
-
Roli (vermilion)
-
Akshat (unbroken rice)
-
Sweets
-
A lit Diya (lamp)
-
-
The Rakhi Ceremony
-
Sister ties Rakhi on the brother’s wrist
-
Applies a red tilak on his forehead
-
Offers sweets and prays for his health and longevity
-
-
Brother’s Pledge
-
Brother gives a return gift and pledges to protect and support his sister throughout life.
-
-
Celebratory Meal
-
The family shares a festive meal, exchanges blessings, and cherishes their bond.
-
Spiritual Significance of Shravan Purnima
Shravan Purnima is considered a spiritually potent day in the Hindu calendar. Prayers and rituals performed on this full moon are believed to hold multifold spiritual benefits. When Rakhi is tied on this day, the thread becomes more than a physical object—it transforms into a symbol of divine protection, love, and commitment.
Heartfelt Quotes to Celebrate the Rakhi Bond
"In every laugh, every fight, and every silent moment, our bond speaks louder than words."
"From solving my smallest problems to being my biggest strength—you've been more than a brother, you've been my safe place."
"In the generation of quick replies and forgotten calls, you’re still the one who never forgets to check if I ate."
"Thank you bhaiya, not just for understanding me, but for always being there for me."
"Rakhi is not just a thread for me—it’s my belief that I will always be protected."
Why Raksha Bandhan Is More Than a Festival
Raksha Bandhan isn’t just about tying a thread; it's about emotional connection, lifelong trust, and spiritual growth. As sisters silently wish for their brothers’ safety, and brothers promise protection, this sacred ritual strengthens familial ties and fosters love and unity across generations.
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 by observing the right Shubh Muhurat, respecting traditions, and infusing the festival with love and devotion. Let this sacred Shravan Purnima deepen your bond with your sibling and bring joy, prosperity, and divine blessings into your life.
FAQs
Q1. What is the date of Raksha Bandhan in 2025?
Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Q2. What is the best time to tie Rakhi in 2025?
The most auspicious time is from 1:41 PM to 2:54 PM, within the Aparahna Muhurat.
Q3. Why should Bhadra be avoided during Rakhi?
Bhadra is considered inauspicious for sacred rituals. Tying Rakhi during Bhadra may diminish the ritual’s positive impact.
Q4. What items are required for the Rakhi Thali?
Rakhi, roli, rice, sweets, diya, and sometimes a coconut or kalash.
Q5. Can sisters tie Rakhi early in the morning in 2025?
Yes, as Bhadra ends before sunrise, Rakhi can be tied from 5:47 AM onwards.
Also Read:
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 10+ Unique & Heartfelt Ways To Celebrate With Your Siblings
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 6 Healthy Sweet Recipes to Celebrate a Guilt-Free Festive Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Long and Short Speech Ideas on Rakhi for Students in English
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 80+ Sweet, Funny & Emotional Rakhi Wishes for Your Brother 7 & sisters
Bank Holidays on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Is Your City on the List?
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best Gift Ideas for Your Sister to Make Her Smile