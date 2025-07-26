Bank Holidays on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Is Your City on the List?

Raksha Bandhan is one of India's most beloved festivals, celebrating the sacred relationship between brothers and sisters. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Given the emotional and cultural significance of the day, several Indian states and union territories have declared a bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, to allow citizens to fully participate in the celebrations.

Why Are Banks Closed on Raksha Bandhan?

In India, public holidays for banks—both in the public and private sector—are determined based on a mix of national events, religious festivals, and regional customs. As Raksha Bandhan holds deep-rooted significance for Hindus, especially in North and Central India, state governments often announce closures for banks so that families can celebrate without interruptions.

States & Cities Where Banks Will Remain Closed on August 9, 2025

According to the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, the following cities and states will observe a bank holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025:

Telangana: Hyderabad

Karnataka: Bengaluru

Maharashtra: Mumbai

Tamil Nadu: Chennai

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur

Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haridwar

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Indore

Chhattisgarh: Raipur

Jharkhand: Ranchi

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu, Srinagar

Note: August 9, 2025, is also the second Saturday of the month, which is already a regular bank holiday across India as per RBI guidelines.

Will Digital Banking Be Affected?

While physical bank branches will be closed in the above locations, digital banking services such as:

Net banking

Mobile apps

UPI

ATM withdrawals

...will continue to operate normally. Customers are advised to complete in-branch tasks—like cheque clearing, loan processing, or cash deposits—ahead of time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

How to Prepare for the Bank Holiday

If you reside in one of the states where banks will be closed on August 9:

Withdraw cash in advance, if needed

Schedule NEFT/RTGS payments before the holiday

Handle any urgent documentation or account work by August 8 (Friday)

Inform family members or colleagues to avoid financial disruption

Planning ensures a smooth and worry-free Raksha Bandhan celebration with your loved ones.

Why This Holiday Matters

The declaration of a bank holiday on Raksha Bandhan is more than just a calendar update—it reflects the cultural richness and emotional value the festival holds for millions of families. It’s a time to pause busy routines and come together to honour sibling bonds with rituals, love, and laughter.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 brings not only the joy of familial togetherness but also a pause in banking operations in several Indian cities. By knowing where the bank holidays apply and planning financial tasks in advance, you can ensure a stress-free, memorable celebration.

Make the most of this beautiful festival by staying informed—and staying prepared.

FAQs

Q1. When is Raksha Bandhan 2025?

A: Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Q2. Is Raksha Bandhan a bank holiday in all Indian states?

A: No, it is a state-specific holiday. Bank holidays have been declared in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and a few others.

Q3. Will ATMs work on Raksha Bandhan?

A: Yes, ATM services, net banking, UPI, and mobile banking will remain fully functional even if branches are closed.

Q4. Is August 9, 2025, a regular bank holiday?

A: Yes, August 9 is also the second Saturday of the month, which is a scheduled bank holiday across India.

Q5. How can I prepare for the bank holiday?

A: Make any cash withdrawals, cheque clearances, or in-branch transactions by Friday, August 8, to avoid delays during the holiday.

Q6. Which major cities will have banks closed on Raksha Bandhan 2025?

A: Some key cities observing bank closures include Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Ranchi, Srinagar, and more.