Raksha Bandhan 2025 in Canada & USA: State-Wise Muhurat Timings, Date, and Rituals

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. Known widely as Rakhi, the festival involves sisters tying a sacred thread around their brothers’ wrists, symbolizing love, protection, and commitment. In 2025, due to time zone differences, the festival will be celebrated a day earlier in the USA and Canada compared to India.
Raksha Bandhan Date in USA and Canada 2025
-
USA & Canada: Friday, August 8, 2025
-
India: Saturday, August 9, 2025
The date is determined based on the Hindu lunar calendar, falling on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Shravan month.
No Bhadra Kaal in 2025
Astrologers confirm that in 2025, Raksha Bandhan will not coincide with Bhadra Kaal, the inauspicious period when significant rituals are avoided. This means families can perform the Rakhi ceremony at any time of the day. However, the Aparahna period (late afternoon) is considered the most auspicious, followed by the Pradosh period in the evening.
City-Wise Raksha Bandhan 2025 Timings in the USA
|City
|Ceremony Time
|Aparahna Muhurat
|Pradosh Muhurat
|New York
|4:18 PM – 10:02 PM
|4:18 PM – 5:14 PM
|8:03 PM – 10:02 PM
|Chicago
|3:18 PM – 9:58 PM
|3:18 PM – 5:10 PM
|8:00 PM – 9:58 PM
|San Francisco
|1:18 PM – 10:12 PM
|2:38 PM – 5:24 PM
|8:10 PM – 10:12 PM
|Dallas
|3:18 PM – 10:25 PM
|3:18 PM – 5:36 PM
|8:19 PM – 10:25 PM
|Washington D.C.
|4:18 PM – 10:12 PM
|4:18 PM – 5:24 PM
|8:11 PM – 10:12 PM
|San Jose
|1:18 PM – 10:12 PM
|2:38 PM – 5:24 PM
|8:10 PM – 10:12 PM
|Los Angeles
|1:18 PM – 9:52 PM
|2:20 PM – 5:04 PM
|7:47 PM – 9:52 PM
|Houston
|3:18 PM – 10:16 PM
|3:18 PM – 5:28 PM
|8:08 PM – 10:16 PM
|Atlanta
|4:18 PM – 10:36 PM
|4:18 PM – 5:48 PM
|8:31 PM – 10:36 PM
|Philadelphia
|4:18 PM – 10:06 PM
|4:18 PM – 5:18 PM
|8:06 PM – 10:06 PM
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Timings in Canada
|City/Province
|Ceremony Time
|Aparahna Muhurat
|Pradosh Muhurat
|Toronto, Ontario
|4:18 PM – 10:28 PM
|4:18 PM – 5:40 PM
|8:31 PM – 10:28 PM
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|1:18 PM – 10:32 PM
|2:46 PM – 5:43 PM
|8:40 PM – 10:32 PM
Important Rituals for Raksha Bandhan in USA & Canada
To celebrate the festival in its traditional form, families can follow these steps:
-
Prepare the Rakhi Thali – Include a lit diya (lamp), roli, rice grains, sweets, and the Rakhi thread.
-
Perform the Tilak – Sisters apply a red vermilion mark on their brothers’ foreheads.
-
Tie the Rakhi – The sacred thread is tied on the brother’s wrist, symbolizing love and protection.
-
Exchange of Gifts – Brothers present gifts to their sisters and pledge lifelong protection.
-
Choose Auspicious Timings – If possible, perform the ritual during Aparahna or Pradosh Muhurat for maximum blessings.
Significance of Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is more than just a ritual; it is a celebration of unconditional love, mutual respect, and lifelong commitment between siblings. In multicultural countries like the USA and Canada, the festival not only strengthens family ties but also serves as a reminder of cultural heritage and traditions.
Raksha Bandhan 2025 in the USA and Canada offers families the chance to celebrate without time restrictions, thanks to the absence of Bhadra Kaal. With city-specific timings and clear guidance on auspicious periods, Indian communities abroad can uphold traditions while strengthening the bond between siblings. Whether in New York, Toronto, or Los Angeles, this festival remains a heartfelt reminder of love, protection, and cultural heritage.
FAQ
Q1. When is Raksha Bandhan 2025 in the USA and Canada?
Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 8, 2025 in the USA and Canada.
Q2. Why is Rakhi 2025 celebrated a day earlier in the USA & Canada than in India?
Due to time zone differences, the full moon (Shravan Purnima) falls on August 8 in North America and August 9 in India.
Q3. Is there Bhadra Kaal in Raksha Bandhan 2025?
No, astrologers confirm that there is no Bhadra Kaal this year, so the ceremony can be performed anytime.
Q4. What is the most auspicious time to tie Rakhi?
The Aparahna (late afternoon) and Pradosh (evening) Muhurat are considered the most auspicious for the ceremony.
Q5. What are the key rituals for Raksha Bandhan?
Key rituals include preparing the Rakhi thali, applying tilak, tying the Rakhi, exchanging gifts, and offering sweets.
