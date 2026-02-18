Ramadan 2026 Start Date Confirmed? February 18 or 19 Explained Country-Wise

As Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslims around the world are closely watching the skies in anticipation of the new crescent moon. The central question for many this year is simple yet significant: Will the holy month of fasting begin on February 18 or February 19? The answer varies across countries, depending on local moon sightings, astronomical calculations and regional practices.
In the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan begins only after the first sighting of the new moon. This annual reliance on lunar observation means the exact start date can differ by region. According to early reports, including expectations from Gulf News, the new crescent moon may be sighted too late on February 17, suggesting fasting will likely commence on February 19, 2026, in many parts of the world.
Why Ramadan Dates Change Every Year
The start and end of Ramadan are determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the moon’s phases rather than the solar Gregorian calendar. Because the lunar month is approximately 29.5 days, Ramadan shifts earlier by about 10 to 12 days each year when compared to the Gregorian calendar.
The primary factor in deciding the first day of Ramadan is the sighting of the crescent moon (hilal). Once the new moon is visually confirmed after sunset, Ramadan begins the following day.
Different regions may adopt varied methods to determine this:
Local moon sighting traditions
Global or regional sightings
Astronomical calculations predicting visibility
Weather conditions, cloud cover and geographical factors can influence whether the crescent is visible, which explains why start dates often differ between countries.
Ramadan 2026 Expected Start Dates – Country-Wise Guide
Below is a country-wise overview of the anticipated first days of fasting based on moon sightings and calculations reported for Ramadan 1447H (2026):
United Arab Emirates
Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, in the UAE. Local religious authorities will make the final announcement after official moon sighting efforts on February 17.
Oman
Omani officials have already confirmed February 19 as the first day of Ramadan. Since the crescent moon is unlikely to be visible on February 17, the month of Sha’ban will complete 30 days, placing Ramadan’s start on the following day.
Turkey
Turkey follows a system based on astronomical calculations for all Islamic months, including Ramadan. According to these calculations, the crescent moon will not be visible on February 17, meaning fasting will begin on February 19, 2026.
Singapore
Singapore’s Islamic authorities have also confirmed February 19 as the expected first day of Ramadan. Astronomical data indicates the new moon will set before sunset on February 17, deferring the start to the next day.
Australia
In Australia, Ramadan 1447H is anticipated to start on February 19, 2026. Astronomical predictions show that the new moon will become visible only after sunset on February 17, prompting a February 19 beginning.
France
Muslim communities and religious bodies in France expect Ramadan to start on February 19. The date is determined using a blend of traditional lunar observation and modern astronomical calculation.
Pakistan
Pakistan presents a slightly different scenario. There remains a possibility that the crescent moon could be sighted on February 18. The final decision, however, will be made by local religious authorities after official moon sighting efforts on the evening of February 17.
How Long Is Ramadan 2026?
Ramadan typically lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next new crescent moon at the end of the month. Just as with the beginning, the end of Ramadan is traditionally marked by moon observation.
In places like Dubai, Ramadan 2026 is currently expected to run for 29 days, though this will be confirmed only after the moon sighting toward the end of the month.
When is Eid al-Fitr 2026?
Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, is projected to fall on Friday, March 20, 2026. This date is tentative and depends on the sighting of the new moon that signals the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with special morning prayers, family gatherings, charitable giving, festive meals and community festivities that bring Muslims together in joy and gratitude.
As Ramadan 2026 draws near, the precise start date remains contingent on the new crescent moon’s visibility on the evening of February 17. Current projections suggest that most countries, including India, will begin fasting on February 19, 2026.
Until official announcements are made following moon sightings, communities continue preparations with hopeful anticipation for this sacred period of fasting, reflection, prayer and unity.
