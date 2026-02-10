Ramadan 2026 Start Date: When Will Fasting Begin in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt and UAE?

As Muslims across the globe prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan, attention has once again turned toward the skies. The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, making the exact start date dependent on regional moon observations rather than a fixed calendar date.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds immense spiritual importance. It is observed through fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayers, charity, and reflection. In 2026, Ramadan is expected to begin in mid-February, making it a rare “winter Ramadan” with comparatively shorter fasting hours.
When Is Ramadan in 2026? Expected Start Date Explained
Based on astronomical calculations and early forecasts from observatories and Islamic authorities, Ramadan 2026 is likely to begin on Thursday, February 19, following the sighting of the crescent moon on the evening of Wednesday, February 18.
However, as per Islamic tradition, the final confirmation will only come after official moon sighting announcements by religious bodies in each country. This means some regions may begin fasting a day earlier or later, depending on visibility conditions.
Moon Sighting and Ramadan 1447 AH: Why Dates May Vary
The new moon marking the start of Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to be born on February 17, 2026, in the late afternoon. In many regions, the moon will be too young to be sighted that evening. As a result, February 18 is expected to complete the month of Sha’ban, with fasting beginning the following day.
Factors influencing moon visibility include:
Weather conditions
Geographic location
Moon age and altitude
Local religious rulings
These variations often lead to different start dates across countries.
Ramadan 2026 Date in India
In India, Muslims will await confirmation from local moon sighting committees and religious authorities. According to early reports, Ramadan is expected to begin on February 19, 2026, provided the crescent is sighted on February 18.
Major Islamic institutions across the country will issue official announcements after Maghrib prayers on the expected sighting day.
Ramadan 2026 Start Date in Pakistan
Pakistan’s Meteorological Department has indicated a strong likelihood of Ramadan beginning on Thursday, February 19, 2026.
According to astronomical data:
The new moon will be born on February 17 at 5:01 pm (Pakistan time)
The crescent is expected to be clearly visible on February 18
In Karachi, the moon will be approximately 26 hours old at sunset
Observers will have nearly one hour between sunset and moonset to sight the crescent
The final announcement will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
Ramadan 2026 Date in Bangladesh
Bangladesh is also preparing for Ramadan to begin on February 19, 2026. The Islamic Foundation of Bangladesh has indicated that preparations are aligned with this expected date, subject to moon sighting confirmation on February 18.
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting in Egypt
Outside South Asia, Egyptian observatories have reported that the Ramadan crescent is most likely to be visible on February 18, pointing to February 19 as the first day of fasting. Egypt often relies on both astronomical calculations and official Dar al-Ifta announcements.
Ramadan 2026 Date in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Astronomical authorities in the UAE, including the Emirates Astronomical Society, have stated that Thursday, February 19, 2026, is the most likely start of Ramadan.
Experts note that:
The moon will set before sunset on February 17
Visibility on February 18 is far more probable
February 18 is expected to complete Sha’ban
Saudi Arabia is also expected to follow the same timeline, with official moon sighting committees making the final decision.
Will Ramadan 2026 Begin on February 18 or 19?
The main question surrounding Ramadan 2026 is whether fasting will begin on Wednesday, February 18, or Thursday, February 19. Current astronomical evidence strongly suggests that February 19 will mark the first fast in most countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and the US.
However, some communities in parts of South Asia or North Africa may begin fasting on February 18 if the crescent is sighted earlier due to local conditions.
Why Ramadan 2026 Is a “Winter Ramadan”
Ramadan 2026 falls in winter, meaning:
Fasting hours will begin at approximately 12 hours and 45 minutes
Daylight fasting duration will gradually increase as the month progresses
Cooler temperatures will make fasting more manageable in many regions
This makes Ramadan 2026 notably different from summer Ramadans observed in previous years.
Expected End of Ramadan 2026 and Eid al-Fitr
If Ramadan begins on February 19, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated around March 20, 2026, subject to moon sighting of Shawwal.
While early forecasts strongly point toward February 19, 2026, as the start of Ramadan in most countries, Muslims worldwide will continue to follow official moon sighting announcements in their respective regions. This centuries-old tradition underscores the spiritual and communal essence of Ramadan, uniting millions through shared faith and observance.
