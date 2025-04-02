Rongali Bihu 2025: When is Rongali bihu and Its Significance

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is one of the most cherished and widely celebrated festivals in Assam. Marking the arrival of spring and the Assamese New Year, this festival symbolizes joy, prosperity, and togetherness. With deep roots in the agrarian culture of the region, Rongali Bihu is a time of feasting, music, dance, and vibrant traditions that bring people together in a spirit of renewal.

When is Bohag Bihu in 2025?

Bohag Bihu is observed in mid-April every year, coinciding with other harvest and New Year celebrations in India, such as Baisakhi, Vishu, and Puthandu. In 2025, Rongali Bihu will be celebrated from April 14 to April 20, with each day holding unique cultural significance. This seven-day festivity is considered the most important of the three Bihu festivals, which also include Bhogali Bihu (celebrated in January) and Kongali Bihu (observed in October).

Significance of Rongali Bihu

The festival of Rongali Bihu is deeply connected to Assam’s agricultural heritage and is a way for farmers to express gratitude for a successful harvest while seeking blessings for the upcoming season. It also signifies the beginning of the Hindu solar calendar year, making it a time of renewal and new beginnings. The celebrations are marked by traditional Bihu dance and music, grand feasts, and the exchange of love and respect among families and communities.

Traditional Celebrations of Rongali Bihu

Rongali Bihu is a festival of joy, dance, and music. The Bihu dance, performed by young men and women, is an essential part of the festivities. Accompanied by traditional instruments like the dhol (drum), Pepa (buffalo hornpipe), and taal (cymbals), Bihu songs known as ‘Bihu Geet’ add to the festive atmosphere.

People dress in colorful traditional attire—men wear dhotis and samosas, while women adorn themselves in mekhela sador, beautifully woven Assamese garments. Special delicacies like pitha (rice cakes), laru (coconut sweets), and doi-sira (curd and flattened rice) are prepared and shared with loved ones.

The Cultural and Social Impact of Rongali Bihu

Beyond its religious and agrarian significance, Rongali Bihu fosters a strong sense of unity among Assamese people. It transcends caste, creed, and community, bringing people together in collective celebration. The festival serves as a bridge between generations, with elders passing down traditions to the younger ones, ensuring that Assam’s rich cultural heritage continues to thrive.

Rongali Bihu is more than just a festival—it is an expression of Assam’s vibrant culture, the spirit of its people, and their deep connection with nature. As 2025 approaches, the Assamese community eagerly awaits this grand celebration, ready to embrace the new year with joy, gratitude, and hope for a prosperous future. Whether through the beats of the dhol, the graceful movements of the Bihu dance, or the shared laughter over traditional feasts, Rongali Bihu continues to be a time of happiness and togetherness for all.

