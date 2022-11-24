Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2022: All You Need To Know

Meghalaya's annual Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off the state's transformation into a pastel paradise. The hills of Shillong looked like they were painted in rhythmic colors when they were covered with pink blossoms at this time of year.

There are a number of places in Shillong where the event takes place, including the following:

Polo 5th Ground

Golf Course

Ward's Lake

State Convention Center

JN Stadium

Indoor Stadium Polo.

The cherry trees in Shillong are especially beautiful near the Shillong Golf Course. This 18-hole golf course is a popular recreational spot because of its convenient location in the middle of the city and because it is surrounded by pine trees. People come from all around to go mountaineering and stroll through the peaceful, lush meadows. The festival also features amateur golf competitions, so guests are encouraged to bring their clubs.

Wards Lake, a popular tourist destination in Shillong, is known for its picturesque wooden bridges, lush hills, and sculpted gardens. It has become one of the most well-liked places for people of all ages to spend time having fun.

Taking in Polo Grounds in Person. In the second part of April, Shillong hosts the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Polo Ground, one of the finest sports venues in India.