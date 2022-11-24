Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2022: All You Need To Know

Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2022: Every year in November, The Eastern Khasi Hills are enlivened by the Himalayan cherry blossoms, which bloom in a riot of vivid hues. There is a full-fledged festival dedicated to this natural phenomenon in Meghalaya. The whole area is transformed into a cherry blossom paradise, painting the eastern Khasi hills and Shillong in vibrant pink color.
But that's not all. Cherry Blossom Festival is also a time when visitors can anticipate a lot of excitement in the air, as many musical events are organized to make the festival extra special.
It all started in 2016. Live music fills the air, and there are plenty of events—from dancing competitions to beauty pageants to booths selling regional specialties and arts and crafts. The Shillong Cherry Blossom Celebration is one of the most anticipated events of the year since it is widely considered to be the most colorful and lively festival in the state. The government of Meghalaya fully supports this festival as it boosts tourism.
In addition to the storytelling and bike rallies, there are musical performances. Shillong has been hosting this event with great zeal and excitement for many years now, and the result is a swarm of visitors who come to marvel at the city's seasonal blossoming and relaxing atmosphere. The gentle pink bursts of cherry blossoms illuminate everything else and dominate the autumn picture in a kingdom blooming with countless flowers.
Dyingling is the Khasi word for the cherry blossom, or Prunus cerasoides, which belongs to the Rosaceae family. The maximum height for this deciduous, medium-hardwood tree is 1200-2400meters, and it may reach a width of up to 30 meters. It is one of the most adaptable trees in the Himalayas since it can be grown as a structural tree to reestablish evergreen forests in dry tropical regions.
Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival began as an opportunity to showcase the unique beauty of the Himalayan cherry blossom flowers. These are found all across the eastern and western Khasi highlands.
Wild Himalayan cherry (Prunus cerasus) and sour cherry (Padam, pajja, or Padma Latha) are other names for the same plant in India. Hindus from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand revere it because it is holy to Vishnu and Shiva. Wild citrus fruit petals are utilized to construct wreaths that are then set on the prayer altar during Maha Shivaratri. Moreover, petals can be burned as incense.
The fleeting beauty of life is symbolized by the cherry blossom in Buddhism. Cherry blossoms, which only last a short time before falling off the tree, represent the transience of life. Like life itself, the cherry blossoms are both lovely and transient. Flowers are said to represent the young lady's allure.
On November 14, 2016, at Polo Ground, Shillong staged the opening ceremony for its annual Cherry Blossom Festival. The event was officially opened by Meghalaya's chief minister, Dr. Mukul Sangma.
A number of fun activities such as concerts by local choirs, bike rallies, and storytelling sessions. There were scrumptious treats for the visitors of Wards Lake as there were many food stalls set up to cater to the tourists. People had the opportunity to enjoy the sight of beautifully lighted cherry blossoms and savor the delicious local cuisine.
An unplugged Western rock concert and dancing performances from all around Northeast India were organized to get the crowd moving.
Meghalaya's annual Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off the state's transformation into a pastel paradise. The hills of Shillong looked like they were painted in rhythmic colors when they were covered with pink blossoms at this time of year.
There are a number of places in Shillong where the event takes place, including the following:
Polo 5th Ground
Golf Course
Ward's Lake
State Convention Center
JN Stadium
Indoor Stadium Polo.
The cherry trees in Shillong are especially beautiful near the Shillong Golf Course. This 18-hole golf course is a popular recreational spot because of its convenient location in the middle of the city and because it is surrounded by pine trees. People come from all around to go mountaineering and stroll through the peaceful, lush meadows. The festival also features amateur golf competitions, so guests are encouraged to bring their clubs.
Wards Lake, a popular tourist destination in Shillong, is known for its picturesque wooden bridges, lush hills, and sculpted gardens. It has become one of the most well-liked places for people of all ages to spend time having fun.
Taking in Polo Grounds in Person. In the second part of April, Shillong hosts the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Polo Ground, one of the finest sports venues in India.
Shillong, in the Indian state of Meghalaya, is a popular tourist spot due to its attractive location and plenty of interesting points of interest. It is accessible by a wide variety of transportation options. Since Shillong is a popular tourist destination, the city offers a wide variety of convenient modes of transportation.
1. Why do we celebrate the Cherry Blossom Festival?
Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival is held each year to showcase the stunning Himalayan cherry blossom bloom. It also features a number of fun activities and events to keep the visitors engaged and entertained.
2. Which city hosts the Cherry Blossom Festival?
The event has been celebrated in Shillong every year since 2016. The venues which have hosted the event are Polo 5th Ground, the State Convention Center, the Golf Course, the JN Stadium, and the Polo Indoor Stadium in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.