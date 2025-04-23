Sita Navami 2025: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Rituals

Sita Navami, also known as Janaki Jayanti, is a spiritually significant Hindu festival that celebrates the divine birth of Goddess Sita, consort of Lord Ram and the embodiment of purity, devotion, and feminine strength. Widely observed across India, the day holds special importance for married women who fast and pray for the longevity and well-being of their husbands.
In 2025, Sita Navami brings with it not only divine blessings but also rare celestial yogas that make the occasion even more auspicious.
When is Sita Navami in 2025?
Sita Navami will be celebrated on Monday, 5 May 2025.
According to the Hindu Panchang:
-
Navami Tithi Begins: 7:35 AM on 5 May 2025
-
Navami Tithi Ends: 8:38 AM on 6 May 2025
-
Fasting and Puja: To be observed on 5 May, based on Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based timing).
Shubh Muhurat for Sita Navami Puja
-
Main Puja Muhurat: 10:58 AM to 1:38 PM (Duration: 2 hours 40 minutes)
-
Abhijit Muhurat: 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM
-
Vijay Muhurat: 2:32 PM to 3:25 PM
-
Ravi Yoga: Begins at 2:01 PM on 5 May and ends at 5:36 AM on 6 May
These sacred timeframes are considered highly beneficial for conducting puja and spiritual activities.
Significance of Sita Navami
Sita Navami is celebrated exactly a month after Ram Navami and marks the divine appearance of Maa Sita, also revered as Janaki, Maithili, and Siya. She is worshipped not only as Lord Ram’s devoted wife but also as an epitome of dharma (righteousness), courage, and self-sacrifice.
On this day, women perform special pujas and observe fasts to seek Akhand Saubhagya (unbroken marital bliss), making it a day rich in both cultural and spiritual meaning.
Why is She Called Sita? — The Divine Legend
As per the legends of the Ramayana, King Janak of Mithila found a golden box while ploughing the fields during a yajna. Inside the box was a baby girl, who emerged from the Earth itself. Since the land touched by a plough is referred to as "Sita" in Sanskrit, the child was named Sita, symbolizing her origin from the soil and her deep connection with nature and purity.
She is also known as Janaki, the adopted daughter of King Janak, and Jahnaki in poetic references.
How to Perform Sita Navami Puja (Puja Vidhi)
To invoke the blessings of Goddess Sita, follow these traditional rituals on Sita Navami:
Step-by-Step Puja Process:
-
Begin your day early: Wake up before sunrise, bathe, and clean the home and temple space.
-
Set up a sacred altar:
-
Spread a clean yellow or red cloth on a wooden platform.
-
Install idols or pictures of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.
-
-
Offerings to Maa Sita:
-
Adorn the idol with bridal ornaments and offer suhag items like sindoor, bangles, and red cloth.
-
Light a ghee lamp and incense sticks.
-
Offer akshat (unbroken rice), flowers, and sweets.
-
-
Mantra Chanting & Storytelling:
-
Chant Sita Ashtottara Shatanamavali (108 names of Sita).
-
Recite the Sita Navami Vrat Katha (fasting story).
-
-
Aarti and Bhog:
-
Perform aarti with bells and conch.
-
Offer bhog (prasad) made from sattvic ingredients.
-
Devotees also visit Ram-Sita temples, read the Ramayana, and engage in satsangs (spiritual gatherings) on this day.
Special Yogas Forming on Sita Navami 2025
Sita Navami in 2025 is marked by the occurrence of auspicious planetary alignments, enhancing the spiritual power of the day:
-
Ravi Yoga: An excellent time for initiating any spiritual or auspicious activity.
-
Abhijit Muhurat: Known for success and positivity in all endeavors.
-
Vijay Muhurat: Best for achieving victory in legal or personal battles.
These yogas make this Sita Navami particularly powerful for prayers, new beginnings, and spiritual sadhanas.
Dos and Don’ts on Sita Navami
Do:
-
Observe fast with sincerity.
-
Participate in Ram-Sita bhajans or kirtans.
-
Offer food and clothes to the needy.
Don’t:
-
Eat non-vegetarian or stale food.
-
Engage in arguments or negative talk.
-
Disrespect elders or break your fast without concluding the puja.
Sita Navami is more than a festival—it is a reminder of devotion, strength, and self-respect symbolized by Goddess Sita. Her life teaches us how to uphold dharma even in the face of adversity. Observing this sacred day with faith and purity can invite divine grace and harmony into one’s family and personal life.
Whether you are fasting, reciting mantras, or simply remembering her story, Sita Navami is a celebration of divine femininity and marital harmony.
Also Read:
Ganga Saptami 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance & Mythology