Somvati Amavasya 2023: Somvati Amavasya Date, Time, and Significance

Significance of Amavasya and Amavasya rituals

Amavasya is considered an auspicious day to perform various rituals and ceremonies. Since many people believe that the spirits of ancestors come down to earth to bless their descendants, this day is often marked by tarpan or pitru paksha puja. It is a puja that is intended to make the Lord happy for the happiness of our departed ancestors.

According to the Hindu calendar, Pitru Paksha (Shradh) is a 16-day period where you pay respect to your ancestors who have left this materialistic world. Offering prayers, food, and daan to the less fortunate as well as the temple priests serves as a way to commemorate the occasion. The purpose of all rituals and prayers is to honor and remember ancestors who have departed for the heavenly abode and to wish them well wherever they may be.

On this day, it is said, the ancestors' spirits descend to bless the descendants of their ancestors. As a result, many people engage in tarpan or pitru paksha, a ritual in which they pay respect to and ask for the blessings of their ancestors. Additionally, it is a day on which to pray to Lords Shiva and Vishnu.