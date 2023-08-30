Super Blue Moon To Light Up Raksha Bandhan Sky? Everything You Should Know...

The auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year will be celebrated on Wednesday under the bright light of the Super Blue Moon, a rare occurrence. The celestial event is a rare combination of Blue Moon and Super Moon phenomena and falls on the Rakhi Purnima according to Hindu calendar.
The Super Blue Moon phenomenon is expected to reach its peak at 8:37 pm EDT on August 30 (6:07 am IST on August 31). However, the time would be different for sky gazers in India who will be able to catch a glimpse of the Super Blue Moon from 9:30 pm onwards on Wednesday in multiple cities across India.
However, contrary to popular belief, the moon will not appear blue in colour as the name suggests. Instead, it will appear in an orange hue. Moreover, the next iteration of the rare phenomenon will be witnessed in January 2037.
The moon's elliptical orbit around Earth brings it to varying distances from our planet. When the moon is at its closest point to Earth, this event is known as 'Perigee'. The captivating phenomenon of a full moon occurring during or near Perigee is referred to as a Supermoon. On August 30, 2023, the moon will grace the night sky as a Supermoon, appearing about 14 percent larger than when it's farthest from Earth.
The term 'Blue Moon' might evoke images of a lunar hue, but its meaning lies in a different celestial occurrence. A Blue Moon is not defined by color, but rather by frequency. When two full moons grace the same calendar month, the second occurrence is termed a Blue Moon. This rarity typically happens every two to three years. The Blue Moon that will illuminate the sky on August 31, 2023, falls under the category of a monthly Blue Moon.
Contrary to its name, the Super Blue Moon isn't blue in color. The illusion of a blue moon arises from the scattering of red wavelengths of light by minuscule particles of dust and smoke present in Earth's atmosphere. Although the moon's color won't change, the unique circumstances during a Super Blue Moon can occasionally create this striking visual effect.
The Magnitude of Brilliance: The Super Blue Moon's allure isn't only in its size but also in its brightness. While the moon's size difference between its closest and farthest points from Earth might not be stark, its proximity during a Supermoon makes it appear about 14 percent larger and noticeably brighter. The enhanced luminosity is akin to the difference between the size of a quarter and a nickel.