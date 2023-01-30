Surya Grahan in 2023- Date and Time of Solar Eclipse in 2023

Eclipses, also known as Grahan, occur when either the moon or the sun completely or nearly vanishes from the sky. This happens when the moon or sun goes into or out of Earth's shadow. It has been historically and culturally significant for a long time. In the past, people all over the world had superstitious beliefs regarding it. Please read on to the end of this article for more information about the 2023 solar eclipses.

Even though we now know that eclipses happen for scientific reasons, many people still think they have good or bad effects on our horoscopes. With the start of a new year, many people are wondering when exactly the Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan of 2023 will occur.

According to astrological predictions, there will be four eclipses in the year 2023. There will be two solar eclipses (Surya Grahan) and two lunar eclipses (Chandra Grahan), as indicated by the collected data.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, the first solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of the year will take place. It will begin at 7:04 AM and last until 12:29 PM. However, the eclipse will not be visible in India.

The second solar eclipse will occur by the end of the year, on October 14, 2023 (Saturday). It will be visible in regions such as West Africa, North America, South America, Atlantica, and the Arctic.