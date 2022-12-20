5 Best Picnic Spots in the Assam-Meghalaya Border

If you live in and around Guwahati, you have several great options for picnic spots within a range of 60-100 km distance. The Assam-Meghalaya border presents 5 significant picnic spots which you can choose to go this winter, and have your dose of nature therapy.
These areas are stunning, surrounded by nature, and provide you the much needed relaxation you are looking for. We hope you find this list useful.
The Umsiang picnic spot, also known as Topatoli picnic spot is located near the Meghalaya border, and is famous for its picturesque surroundings. Picnickers seem to love this place and it is a much-preferred location for people of Guwahati and nearby places.
Ukiam, which is located in Kamrup Rural, straddles the border line between Assam and Meghalaya. It's roughly 56 kilometres from Jalukbari. As it is a very popular choice for a picnic, it is best to avoid it during the weekend. Especially during the peak season.
Impressive waterfalls and a rugged landscape make Hohuwa a great place for a day trip or picnic. Distance from Zoo Tiniali is around 80 kilometres. You certainly won't regret spending your weekend here.
Panditji Picnic Spot is located in Khanapara, Meghalaya. It is a highly-rated picnic spot and is known for being clean and spectacular.
Umden Village in Meghalaya is famous for the fabulous display of colour and culture. While you can enjoy exploring the sericulture farms in Umden, and enjoy local food, it also has a dedicated picnic spot.