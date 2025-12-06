Top 10 Richest People in the World 2025: Is Elon Musk on Track to Become the First Trillionaire?Check net worth updates.

The global billionaire landscape has shifted dramatically in 2025, driven by advances in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, semiconductors and luxury markets. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaire Index and data highlighted in a Times of India report, tech visionaries continue to dominate the list, while Indian business leader Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in India with a net worth of $109.6 billion.

At the top of the global list is Elon Musk, whose extraordinary rise has sparked discussions on whether he could soon become the world’s first trillionaire. With fortunes expanding across electric vehicles, space exploration, AI, and digital platforms,

The top 10 Richest People in 2025 showcase the immense influence of innovation and strategic investment

Elon Musk Leads Global Rich List With $497 Billion Net Worth

Elon Musk remains the richest person in the world, holding a staggering net worth of $497 billion as of November 2025. He crossed the $500 billion threshold twice in October, signalling unprecedented financial momentum.

Musk drives multiple high-value ventures, including:

Tesla

SpaceX

X (formerly Twitter)

xAI, his artificial intelligence company

His diversified portfolio and technological breakthroughs keep pushing him closer to trillionaire status.

Larry Ellison Secures Second Spot With $320 Billion

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison stands second on the list with a net worth of $320 billion, despite a $22 billion dip over the past month. As chairman and CTO of Oracle, Ellison remains central to global enterprise software innovation and cloud computing.

Jeff Bezos' Wealth Climbs to $254 Billion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos retains his place among the world’s wealthiest with a net worth of $254 billion. Bezos’ wealth increased by $22 billion in the past month, driven by Amazon’s global expansion, cloud dominance and diverse investment portfolio.

Larry Page Reaches $232 Billion Through AI-Driven Growth

Google co-founder Larry Page ranks next with a net worth of $232 billion, marking a $30 billion rise this month. Page’s wealth continues to grow through Alphabet’s gains in search, advertising and rapid advancements in artificial intelligence.

Mark Zuckerberg Falls to $223 Billion After Market Dip

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now holds a net worth of $223 billion, dropping $29 billion since last month. Despite the decline, Zuckerberg remains one of the most influential figures in social media and virtual ecosystem technologies across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Sergey Brin’s Net Worth Rises to $215 Billion

Google co-founderSergey Brin has seen his wealth climb to $215 billion, an increase of $28 billion this month. While semi-retired, Brin continues contributing to Alphabet’s AI initiatives, including its new-generation AI model Gemini.

Bernard Arnault Strengthens Luxury Empire With $183 Billion Fortune

LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault stands as the richest non-tech billionaire with an impressive $183 billion net worth. Arnault’s luxury empire spans:

Louis Vuitton

Tiffany & Co.

Moët & Chandon

Sephora

His wealth increased by $23 billion this month, underscoring the global dominance of luxury brands.

Jensen Huang Soars With Nvidia’s Trillion-Dollar AI Boom

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, worth $176 billion, continues riding the AI revolution. Nvidia’s market valuation touched $5 trillion, powered by advancements in chips, AI infrastructure, and gaming technologies.

Steve Ballmer Holds $156 Billion Through Microsoft Shares and NBA Investment

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer maintains a net worth of $156 billion. His long-term investment in Microsoft, combined with ownership of the LA Clippers, keeps him among the world’s wealthiest tech and sports personalities.

Michael Dell Reaches $155 Billion After Tech Stocks Surge

Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell rounds out the top ten with $155 billion, following a $14 billion jump due to strong performances from Dell Technologies and Broadcom. From selling computers in a dorm room to building a tech empire, Dell’s trajectory remains one of the most remarkable success stories in modern business.

The list of the world’s richest people in 2025 highlights the growing dominance of technology, AI, and innovation-driven industries. With Elon Musk nearing the trillionaire mark and tech titans continuing to rise, global wealth creation remains tightly tied to technological disruption. Meanwhile, India’s Mukesh Ambani holds a strong position as the nation’s wealthiest, reinforcing the country’s increasing economic influence.

Also Read:

Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game