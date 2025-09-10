Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game

The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off on September 9 in the UAE, with eight teams competing in the T20 format. For the first time, the tournament features India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, Hong Kong, and hosts UAE in one edition, making it the biggest Asia Cup yet.

Beyond the big names, fresh faces are ready to leave their mark. Some are playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, while others bring unique journeys from Indian roots to representing UAE. Here’s a look at the top debutants and talents to watch out for in Asia Cup 2025.

Top 5 Debut Players Who Could Change the Game

Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan)

The 18-year-old spinner already has an impressive T20 record with 55 wickets in 44 matches at an economy under 7. Known for surprising batters with his variations, he could be Afghanistan’s next big spin weapon. Varun Chakravarthy (India)

Making his Asia Cup debut, Varun has played on the world stage before. With33 wickets in 18 T20Is, his mystery spin and deceptive googlies make him a key figure in India’s bowling attack. Kamil Mishara (Sri Lanka)

A promising left-handed batter, Mishara stunned fans with a 73-run knock against Zimbabwe recently. Aggressive in the powerplay, he can give Sri Lanka flying starts. Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

The left-handed opener is being hailed as Pakistan’s future. With runs at a strike rate of 136 in 41 T20Is, he brings aggression and part-time bowling, adding versatility to Pakistan’s XI. Rishad Hussain (Bangladesh)

A leg-spinner who doubles as a lower-order hitter, Rishad has 48 wickets in 42 T20s. His ability to take key wickets and hit sixes makes him a genuine all-round threat.

UAE Indian-Origin Talents in the UAE Squad

The UAE squad featuressix Indian-origin players, coached by former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput. Each of these players carries unique stories and potential to shine in the Asia Cup.

Harshit Kaushik : Left-arm spinner and all-rounder, debuted in T20Is this year.

Simranjeet Singh : 35-year-old seamer from Ludhiana, with 25 wickets in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Dhruv Parashar : A 20-year-old batting all-rounder with nearly 300 international runs.

Alishan Sharafu : Experienced batter with 1,249 T20I runs, recently smashed 68 vs Pakistan.

Aryansh Sharma : Ghaziabad-born wicketkeeper-batter, has 365 runs in 15 T20Is.

Rahul Chopra: Seasoned campaigner with600 runs in 29 T20Is, best of 80*.

New and Indian-Origin Players in Asia Cup 2025

Player Name Team Role / Specialty Allah Ghazanfar Afghanistan Young spinner, 55 wickets in 44 T20s Varun Chakravarthy India Mystery spinner, 33 wickets in 18 T20Is Kamil Mishara Sri Lanka Aggressive opener, explosive powerplay hitter Saim Ayub Pakistan Left-hand opener, strike rate 136 Rishad Hussain Bangladesh Leg-spinner & lower-order hitter Harshit Kaushik UAE All-rounder, left-arm orthodox spinner Simranjeet Singh UAE Fast bowler, experienced campaigner Dhruv Parashar UAE Young batting all-rounder Alishan Sharafu UAE Senior batter, 1,200+ T20I runs Aryansh Sharma UAE Young wicketkeeper-batter, 365 T20I runs Rahul Chopra UAE Senior batter, 600 T20I runs

Why They Matter

These players represent the future of Asian cricket, bringing fresh energy and untapped potential. With the Asia Cup also acting as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, expect these names to emerge as headline-makers throughout the tournament.

