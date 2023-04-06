Know Everything about Tribes of Assam

Tiwa

The Tiwa tribe is a Tibeto-Burman ethnic group primarily found in the Northeast Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland, as well as some parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. While they were historically known as Lalungs or Lalong in Assamese Buranjis and Colonial literature, the Tiwa people prefer to call themselves Tiwa, meaning "the people who were lifted from below." However, some of their neighbors still refer to them as Lalung.

The Tiwa community is divided into two sub-groups, Hill Tiwa and Plains Tiwa, which display contrasting cultural features. Pha Poroi "Indrosing Dewri" is the founder of the Tiwa community, and his contributions were essential in building the Tiwa society. He even wrote the Tiwa national anthem called "O Angé Tiwa Tosima." This tribe is known for their unique cultural practices and significant contributions to the cultural heritage of the Northeast Indian region.