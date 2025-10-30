Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals, and 5 Remedies to Resolve Marriage-Related Issues

Tulsi Vivah 2025 marks the divine union of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, symbolising purity, devotion, and the beginning of the auspicious Hindu wedding season. This sacred festival, celebrated across India with great enthusiasm, also holds immense spiritual significance for those seeking harmony and prosperity in marital life.
Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat
As per the Hindu Panchang, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on Sunday, November 2, 2025, which falls on the Kartik Shukla Ekadashi Tithi. This day also marks Dev Uthani Ekadashi, when Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month divine slumber (Chaturmas).
Tulsi Vivah 2025 Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Tithi Begins: November 2 at 7:31 AM
Tithi Ends: November 3 at 5:07 AM
This period is considered the most auspicious for performing Tulsi Vivah rituals and marks the beginning of the traditional wedding season in India.
Significance of Tulsi Vivah
Tulsi Vivah, also known as Tulsi Shaligram Vivah, signifies the holy marriage of Goddess Tulsi (Holy Basil) to Lord Vishnu or his incarnation Lord Krishna. The ritual celebrates the end of Chaturmas, the four-month period considered inauspicious for weddings and major ceremonies.
Spiritually, the festival embodies the union of devotion and divinity. Observing Tulsi Vivah is believed to bring:
Marital harmony and prosperity
Removal of obstacles in relationships
Blessings for unmarried devotees seeking suitable partners
Devotees observe fasts and perform the marriage ceremony with deep devotion, often decorating the Tulsi plant as a bride and the Shaligram stone as the groom.
The Mythological Story Behind Tulsi Vivah
The story of Tulsi Vivah finds its roots in the legend of Vrinda, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu and wife of the demon king Jalandhar. Vrinda’s unwavering devotion made Jalandhar invincible even against the gods. To restore cosmic balance, Lord Vishnu disguised himself as Jalandhar, breaking Vrinda’s sanctity and leading to the demon’s downfall.
Upon discovering the truth, Vrinda cursed Lord Vishnu to turn into the black stone Shaligram and later immolated herself. From her ashes emerged the Tulsi plant. Touched by her devotion, Lord Vishnu declared that Tulsi would forever be revered as a goddess and would be married to him annually during Tulsi Vivah.
How to Perform Tulsi Vivah Puja at Home
Performing the Tulsi Vivah at home is considered highly auspicious and can be done with devotion and simple rituals.
Step-by-Step Tulsi Vivah Puja Vidhi:
Purify Yourself: Take a holy bath and wear clean, traditional clothes.
Light a Diya: Place a diya filled with ghee near the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu’s idol.
Adorn the Deities: Decorate Tulsi Mata as a bride and the Shaligram idol as the groom with flowers and garments.
Apply Kumkum and Haldi: Offer haldi, mehendi, and kumkum to Tulsi Devi.
Perform the Gathbandhan: Tie the Tulsi plant and Shaligram together with a sacred thread, symbolising their marriage.
Offer Prasad: Present sweets, fruits, and flowers to both deities.
Recite Mantras and Perform Aarti: Conclude with chanting and aarti before breaking your fast.
Tulsi Vivah 2025: 5 Remedies to Resolve Marriage-Related Issues
On this sacred occasion, devotees can perform special remedies (upayas) to attract harmony and success in marriage, remove obstacles, and strengthen marital bonds.
1. Perform Gathbandhan of Tulsi and Lord Shaligram
Tie the Tulsi plant and Shaligram together with a sacred thread during the ritual. Afterward, donate clothes, sweets, and fruits to Brahmins or the needy. This act is believed to help overcome delays in marriage and attract suitable alliances.
2. Offer Solah Shringar (Sixteen Adornments) to Tulsi Mata
As Tulsi becomes a bride on this day, devotees should offer her red garments, bangles, sindoor, bindi, and all sixteen bridal adornments. Doing so helps remove marital discord and blesses couples with a blissful married life.
3. Offer Haldi to Lord Shaligram and Tulsi Mata
Mix a pinch of turmeric in water and bathe before performing the puja. Then, offer turmeric paste or turmeric milk to both deities. This remedy strengthens Jupiter (Guru Graha) in one’s horoscope, improving marital prospects and stability.
4. Light a Ghee Diya and Recite Tulsi Chalisa
In the evening, light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant and recite Tulsi Chalisa or mantras like “Om Srishtikarta Mam Vivaha Kuru Kuru Swaha”. It is said to bring peace, prosperity, and success in marriage.
5. Bathe with Turmeric-Infused Water
Devotees facing delays or issues in marriage should bathe using water mixed with a pinch of turmeric on Tulsi Vivah. This enhances Jupiter’s influence and helps attract positive energy and marital harmony.
The Spiritual Essence of Tulsi Vivah
Beyond its rituals, Tulsi Vivah is a celebration of faith, purity, and transformation. It reminds devotees that true devotion transcends worldly attachments and leads to divine union. The festival is also seen as a time to express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and renew vows of love and faith within families.
