Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Katha and Significance of Yama Dwitiya

Bhai Dooj 2025 marks the conclusion of the five-day-long Diwali festival and celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. Also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Yama Dwitiya, or Bhatru Dwitiya, the festival holds deep mythological and emotional significance.
When Is Bhai Dooj 2025?
According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025.
Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 8:16 PM on October 22, 2025
Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:46 PM on October 23, 2025
Tilak Muhurat: 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM
Aparahna Time: 12:40 PM to 2:59 PM
This period is considered highly auspicious for sisters to perform the tilak ceremony for their brothers.
Significance of Bhai Dooj
Bhai Dooj symbolizes love, respect, and protection between siblings. It is believed that observing the rituals of this day ensures prosperity, happiness, and long life for brothers. The festival is also known as Yama Dwitiya, emphasizing the story of Lord Yamaraj and Goddess Yamuna — a tale of divine affection between a brother and sister.
Mythological Legends Behind Bhai Dooj
There are two major legends associated with Bhai Dooj:
1. Yamuna and Yamraj
According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Yamraj, the god of death, visited his sister Goddess Yamuna. She welcomed him with sweets, performed a tilak ceremony, and prayed for his well-being. Pleased by her love and devotion, Yamraj blessed her and declared that any brother who receives a tilak from his sister on this day would be granted a long and prosperous life.
This story forms the foundation of the Yama Dwitiya celebration.
2. Lord Krishna and Subhadra
Another legend mentions that after killing the demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra. She greeted him with sweets and flowers, applied a ceremonial tilak on his forehead, and prayed for his welfare — an act believed to have inspired the Bhai Dooj rituals we observe today.
Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi (Rituals)
The Bhai Dooj rituals hold immense spiritual and emotional importance. Here’s how the puja is traditionally performed:
Morning Preparations: Sisters wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean or traditional clothes. Many observe a fast until the tilak ceremony.
Puja Setup: Prepare a small platform or chowki and make a square with rice flour. Place idols or pictures of deities and light a ghee diya.
Tilak Ceremony:
Make your brother sit facing the east or north direction.
Apply roli or sandalwood tilak on his forehead, sprinkle akshat (rice grains), and tie kalava (sacred thread) on his wrist.
Perform aarti and offer sweets to your brother.
Exchange of Blessings: The brother seeks blessings by touching his sister’s feet and offers her a gift in return for her prayers and love.
Holy Bath: It is believed that taking a dip in the Yamuna River on this day absolves one of all sins.
Cultural Importance
Bhai Dooj completes the Diwali celebrations, following Govardhan Puja and before Tulsi Vivah. The day reinforces the family bond and conveys gratitude, affection, and respect between siblings.
Across India, the festival is celebrated with different names and traditions — as Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, Bhai Phota in West Bengal, and Bhatru Dwitiya in southern India — each adding its regional charm to the occasion.
Bhai Dooj 2025, falling on October 23, beautifully encapsulates the sacred relationship between brothers and sisters. As families reunite to celebrate this auspicious day, the festival reminds us that love, respect, and protection are the true bonds that hold relationships together — beyond rituals and traditions.
