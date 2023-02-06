Valentine’s Day 2023: Quotes and Wishes for the loved ones

Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is a holiday celebrated on February 14th worldwide. It is a day of love and affection between couples bound by romantic love. The history of Valentine's Day is not clear, but it is believed to have originated from a Roman festival called Lupercalia, which was celebrated in mid-February. During this festival, people would exchange gifts and express their love for each other. The times have changed, but this thing about Valentine's Day hasn’t changed much.
Although Valentine’s Day is celebrated in many places around the world today, it is not exactly a public holiday. Despite this, the holiday remains a popular event, and millions of people around the world continue to celebrate it as a day of love and affection. Whether it's a grand gesture or a simple act of kindness, Valentine's Day provides an opportunity to show appreciation for the special people in our lives.
One of the simplest ways to express your love and admiration is through the use of endearing messages and quotes. Surely these were not written by you. But if they resonate with your feelings, why not share them? Here are some Valentine’s Day wishes to share with your girlfriend or boyfriend.
Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life! You make every day feel like a holiday.
I am so grateful for your love and support. Happy Valentine's Day to my wonderful boyfriend.
My heart belongs to you, now and forever. Happy Valentine's Day!
Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world on this special day. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.
I feel so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Valentine's Day to the best boyfriend ever!
You bring joy and happiness into my life every day. Happy Valentine's Day!
You are my heart, my soul, my everything. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.
I am so grateful to have you by my side, now and always. Happy Valentine's Day!
I love you more and more each day. Happy Valentine's Day to my amazing boyfriend!
My love for you grows stronger with each passing day. Happy Valentine's Day!
Happy Valentine's Day to the man who has captured my heart. I love you more than words can say.
You are my sunshine on a cloudy day. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.
Wishing you a day filled with love, happiness, and all your favorite things. Happy Valentine's Day!
Happy Valentine's Day to the most wonderful and loving boyfriend in the world!
My love for you will never fade. Happy Valentine's Day!
I am so grateful for the love and happiness you bring into my life. Happy Valentine's Day!
Happy Valentine's Day to the man who makes my heart skip a beat. I love you!
You make my life better in every way. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.
I am so blessed to have you as my boyfriend. Happy Valentine's Day!
You are my everything, my heart and soul. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.
Happy Valentine's Day to the man who holds the key to my heart.
I am so lucky to be your girlfriend. Happy Valentine's Day!
Wishing you a day filled with love and happiness, my love. Happy Valentine's Day!
I am so grateful for the love and laughter we share. Happy Valentine's Day to my amazing boyfriend!
You make my life so much better just by being in it. Happy Valentine's Day!
I am so happy to spend this special day with you. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.
You are the love of my life and I am so grateful for that. Happy Valentine's Day!
Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world on this special day. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.
You are my everything, my heart and soul. Happy Valentine's Day to my amazing boyfriend!
Happy Valentine's Day to the man who makes my heart sing. I love you now and forever!
1. "My heart to you is given, oh do give yours to me; We’ll lock them up together, and throw away the key." — Frederick Saunders
2. “Without Valentine’s Day, February would be... well, January.” – Jim Gaffigan
3. "This fire that we call love is too strong for human minds. But just right for human souls.” — Aberjhani
4. "There are never enough I Love You's." — Lenny Bruce
5. "Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead." — Oscar Wilde
6. "Love is like a beautiful flower which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same." — Helen Keller
7. "Love is the beauty of the soul." — Saint Augustine
8. “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu
9. “Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence.” – Vincent van Gogh
10. "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle
11. "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allan Poe.
12. "Love is when the other person's happiness is more important than your own." — H. Jackson Brown, Jr
13. The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves." — Victor Hugo