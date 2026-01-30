Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026: Complete List of 7 Days of Love from Rose Day to Valentine’s Day

February is known as the month of love, and Valentine’s Week is the most anticipated time for couples and romantics alike. From expressing feelings with roses to sealing love with a kiss, each day of Valentine’s Week 2026 offers a unique way to celebrate affection, commitment, and togetherness. Whether you enjoy grand romantic gestures or simple heartfelt moments, this seven-day celebration helps you make every day leading up to Valentine’s Day special.

Valentine’s Week 2026: Full List of Dates

Valentine’s Week begins every year on February 7 and ends with Valentine’s Day on February 14. Below is the complete Valentine Week list for 2026:

Valentine’s Week Day Date Rose Day February 7, 2026 Propose Day February 8, 2026 Chocolate Day February 9, 2026 Teddy Day February 10, 2026 Promise Day February 11, 2026 Hug Day February 12, 2026 Kiss Day February 13, 2026 Valentine’s Day February 14, 2026

Rose Day 2026: Begin Valentine’s Week with Flowers (February 7)

Rose Day marks the start of Valentine’s Week and sets the tone for love and affection. Roses are timeless symbols of emotion, with each colour carrying a different meaning. Red roses express love and passion, pink represents admiration and gratitude, white symbolises purity, and yellow stands for friendship. Exchanging roses on this day is a simple yet powerful way to express feelings that words often cannot.

Propose Day 2026: Express Your Feelings on February 8

Propose Day is the perfect occasion to confess love or take a relationship to the next level. Whether it’s a heartfelt conversation, a surprise proposal, or a meaningful message, this day is all about expressing emotions honestly. Many couples use this moment to make their relationship official or reaffirm their commitment.

Chocolate Day 2026: Celebrate Sweetness on February 9

Chocolate Day is dedicated to indulgence and joy. Chocolates symbolise sweetness and happiness in relationships. From luxury chocolate boxes to homemade treats, sharing chocolates on this day adds warmth and delight. Some couples also plan chocolate-themed dates, such as baking together or enjoying hot chocolate, to make the day memorable.

Teddy Day 2026: A Day of Comfort and Cuteness (February 10)

Teddy Day celebrates comfort, warmth, and emotional security. Gifting a teddy bear represents affection and companionship, making it a meaningful keepsake for your partner. Whether it’s a small personalised teddy or a large cuddly one, it serves as a reminder of love even when you’re apart.

Promise Day 2026: Strengthen Bonds on February 11

Promise Day focuses on trust, commitment, and long-term connection. Couples exchange promises about supporting, understanding, and standing by each other. Some choose to write their promises, while others express them verbally, making this day emotionally significant in Valentine’s Week.

Hug Day 2026: Celebrate Emotional Closeness on February 12

Hug Day highlights the importance of physical affection in relationships. A hug can convey comfort, reassurance, and love without words. Whether it’s a long embrace or a spontaneous hug, this day is about emotional intimacy and making your partner feel safe and valued.

Kiss Day 2026: Romance Peaks on February 13

Kiss Day is one of the most romantic days of Valentine’s Week. A kiss symbolises deep connection, affection, and trust. From a gentle peck to a heartfelt moment, couples use this day to express emotions that go beyond words and strengthen their bond.

Valentine’s Day 2026: Celebrate Love on February 14

Valentine’s Day marks the grand finale of Valentine’s Week. Celebrated worldwide, this day is dedicated to love and romance. Couples exchange gifts, plan candlelight dinners, write heartfelt notes, or even travel together. Whether celebrated in a grand way or through simple moments, Valentine’s Day is about cherishing love and creating lasting memories.

Valentine’s Week 2026: Why Each Day Matters

Each day of Valentine’s Week carries its own meaning and charm, allowing couples to celebrate love in different forms—romantic, emotional, and meaningful. From thoughtful gestures to shared experiences, these seven days offer countless opportunities to express affection and strengthen relationships.

The Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026 is a perfect guide for celebrating love thoughtfully and creatively. Whether you follow every day or choose the ones closest to your heart, the essence of Valentine’s Week lies in expressing genuine emotions and making your loved one feel special. As February approaches, get ready to celebrate love, connection, and unforgettable moments throughout Valentine’s Week 2026.

