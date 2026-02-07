When Is Maha Shivratri in 2026? Date, History, Significance, Rituals and Puja Timings

Maha Shivratri is one of the most sacred and spiritually significant festivals in Hinduism. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the festival is observed with fasting, night-long prayers, meditation, and temple rituals across India. In 2026, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, February 15, with key rituals extending into the early hours of Monday, February 16.
This article explains the exact date and time of Maha Shivratri 2026, its religious importance, historical legends, celebration methods, and how it differs from other Shivratri observances.
Maha Shivratri 2026 Date and Day in India
According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Maha Shivratri is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi in the month of Phalguna.
Maha Shivratri 2026 Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Key Night Rituals Continue: Early hours of Monday, February 16, 2026
While the festival date is February 15, many devotees associate Maha Shivratri with February 16 due to the Nishita Kaal Puja, which takes place after midnight.
Maha Shivratri 2026 Puja Timings and Nishita Kaal
The night worship is considered the most spiritually powerful aspect of Maha Shivratri.
|Ritual
|Date
|Time (Approx.)
|Maha Shivratri Begins
|15 Feb 2026
|Evening onwards
|Nishita Kaal Puja
|16 Feb 2026
|12:02 AM – 12:56 AM
|Parana (Fast Breaking)
|16 Feb 2026
|After sunrise
Why Is Maha Shivratri Celebrated? Religious and Mythological Significance
Maha Shivratri literally translates to “The Great Night of Shiva.” Unlike most Hindu festivals celebrated during the day, this occasion is observed at night, symbolising spiritual awakening and inner stillness.
Popular Legends Associated With Maha Shivratri
Marriage of Shiva and Parvati:
One widely believed legend states that Maha Shivratri marks the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees pray for marital harmony, love, and family well-being.
Samudra Manthan and Neelkanth:
During the churning of the ocean, a deadly poison called halahala emerged. Lord Shiva consumed it to save the universe, holding it in his throat, which turned blue. This act earned him the name Neelkanth, and Maha Shivratri honours this supreme sacrifice.
Cosmic Dance of Shiva (Tandava):
Some traditions believe this night commemorates Shiva’s cosmic dance, symbolising creation, preservation, and destruction.
Spiritual Meaning of Maha Shivratri in Yogic Traditions
In yogic philosophy, Maha Shivratri represents:
Overcoming darkness and ignorance
Inner awakening through discipline
Consciousness and stillness of the mind
The night is considered ideal formeditation, introspection, and spiritual growth, as cosmic energies are believed to support higher awareness.
How Is Maha Shivratri Celebrated in India?
Devotees across India observe Maha Shivratri with deep devotion and strict rituals.
Common Maha Shivratri Rituals
All-night jagran at temples and homes
Fasting, either nirjala (without water) or with fruits and milk
Abhishekam of Shiva Lingam using water, milk, honey, and bilva leaves
Chanting Om Namah Shivaya
Reading or listening to stories from the Shiva Purana
Major Shiva temples witness massive gatherings and special night-long pujas.
Maha Shivratri 2026 Calendar Clarification
Many people search for Maha Shivratri in different months. Here is a clear explanation:
Maha Shivratri 2026 January: No
Maha Shivratri 2026 July: No
July hosts Sawan Shivratri, which is different from Maha Shivratri.
The main Maha Shivratri always falls in February or March, based on the lunar calendar.
Types of Shivratri Observed in Hinduism
Hindu tradition recognises four major Shivratri observances:
1. Maha Shivratri
The most important annual festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.
2. Monthly Shivratri
Observed every month on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi.
3. Sawan Shivratri
Observed during the holy month of Sawan (July–August).
4. Pradosh Shivratri
Observed during twilight hours, focusing on forgiveness and karma cleansing.
Among these,Maha Shivratri holds the highest spiritual importance.
How to Prepare for Maha Shivratri 2026 at Home
Devotees can prepare for the festival with simple yet meaningful practices:
Begin fasting from sunrise on February 15, 2026
Consume light, sattvic food or observe a water-only fast
Arrange bilva leaves, milk, water, incense, and a diya for worship
Stay awake at night for chanting or meditation
Break the fast respectfully after sunrise on February 16
Maha Shivratri 2026, observed on Sunday, February 15, is a powerful spiritual occasion that encourages devotion, discipline, and inner transformation. Whether celebrated through temple rituals, home worship, or meditation, the sacred night offers devotees an opportunity to connect deeply with Lord Shiva and reflect on life beyond material pursuits.
