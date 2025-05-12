Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Remembering the Life and Legacy of the Late Kannada Comedian

The Kannada entertainment industry is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of comedian and actor Rakesh Poojary, who passed away on May 11, 2025, at the age of 33. Known for his infectious smile and impeccable comic timing, Rakesh's untimely death has left a deep void in the hearts of his fans, peers, and admirers.

About Rakesh Poojary's Personal Information & Career

Personal Information

Field Details Full Name Rakesh Poojary Nickname Vishwaroop (in acting circles) Age at Death 33 years Date of Death May 11, 2025 Cause of Death Sudden cardiac arrest Place of Death Karkala, Udupi district, Karnataka Education Diploma in Computer Science Initial Aspiration Wanted to become a doctor Hometown Coastal Karnataka

Career Information

Field Details Reality TV Debut Kadala Bajjilu (Tulu show, 2014) Major Breakthrough Comedy Khiladigalu Season 2 (Second Runner-Up, 2018) Claim to Fame Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3 (Winner, 2020) Film Debut (Kannada) Pailwaan, Idu Entha Lokavayya Film Debut (Tulu) Petkammi, Ammer Police, Pammana The Great, Umil, Illokkel Stage Career Member of the Chaitanya Kalavidaru theatre group Other TV Shows Bale Telipale, May 22, Star, Tuyinaaye Poye Known For Comedy, stage acting, regional Tulu and Kannada entertainment

A Sudden Farewell

Rakesh Poojary collapsed unexpectedly at a friend’s mehendi ceremony near Nitte in Karkala, Udupi district. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the young comedian could not be revived and was declared dead upon arrival. Initial reports confirm that he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. A case has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station under the category of sudden and unnatural death.

Just hours before the incident, Rakesh had shared an Instagram story from the celebration, a moment that is now widely circulated online as fans remember his final moments.

A Star Born From Comedy Reality TV

Rakesh Poojary shot to fame through the hit Kannada reality show Comedy Khiladigalu, where he left audiences in splits with his unique humor and vibrant stage presence. After finishing as second runner-up in Season 2 (2018), he returned stronger in Season 3 (2020), ultimately emerging as the winner. His success on the show turned him into a household name across Karnataka.

Actor Rakshitha, a judge on the show, expressed heartfelt condolences, describing Rakesh as the “sweetest, kindest, and most loving person” whose ever-smiling face will be deeply missed.

A Multifaceted Performer: Films, Theatre, and TV

Beyond reality television, Rakesh made significant contributions to both Kannada and Tulu cinema. His Kannada film credits include Pailwaan and Idu Entha Lokavayya, while in the Tulu industry, he featured in popular films such as:

Petkammi

Ammer Police

Pammana The Great

Umil

Illokkel

His journey began with the Chaitanya Kalavidaru theatre troupe, where he honed his craft through stage plays. Rakesh also appeared in several regional TV shows and reality programs, including Bale Telipale, May 22, Star, Tuyinaaye Poye, and his earliest known appearance in the Tulu reality show Kadala Bajjilu in 2014.

Five Lesser-Known Facts About Rakesh Poojary

Aspirations of Becoming a Doctor: Before turning to entertainment, Rakesh initially wanted to pursue a career in medicine. However, academic challenges after Class 10 led him to take up a diploma in computer science. Early Love for Drama: His passion for acting emerged during inter-class drama competitions during his college years, where he also began writing scripts and performing with friends. Known as 'Vishwaroop': In his acting circle, Rakesh was affectionately referred to as "Vishwaroop." A Cultural Icon in Coastal Karnataka: He stayed deeply connected to theatre and coastal Kannada culture through local plays and TV programs. Reality TV Icon: His crowning moment came with winning Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, a feat that cemented his place in the Kannada entertainment industry.

Rakesh Poojary’s journey from a small-town boy with dreams of becoming a doctor to a beloved comedian and actor is a story of passion, resilience, and unmatched talent. His sudden demise has left the Kannada entertainment industry in deep shock. As fans continue to share tributes and memories of his performances, Rakesh's legacy lives on through the laughter he brought into countless homes.

